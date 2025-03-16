The Lord of the Rings is such a rich universe, that sometimes it feels like the movies can’t help but limit everything about it. It’s not their fault, of course, and Peter Jackson indeed did an incredible job in taking Middle-earth to the big screen, but one does miss a whole universe worth of incredible stories by not going through the doors opened by these movies. One such story is the tale of Eärendil the Mariner, Elrond's (Hugo Weaving) father — a story so beautiful and important, it actually saved the world, changed the fate of all his descendants, and added a star to the sky... Our sky.

Eärendil and Elwing Are the Only Mortals to Ever Reach Valinor

The tale of Eärendil begins in the First Age of Middle-earth, when he's born in the hidden Elven city of Gondolin to a Man, Tuor, and an Elf, Idril. He is still a child when Morgoth`s forces are finally able to locate, sack, and destroy Gondolin, forcing Elrond and his family to flee to the city of Arvenien on the coast, where he becomes a mariner and the leader of the community. He also meets and marries Elwing, with whom he has twin sons, Elrond and Elros.

With the help of Círdan the Shipwright, Eärendil builds the ship Vingilot, with the purpose of searching for his parents, who have been missing since the fall of Gondolin. During his travels though, the Sons of Fëanor invade Arvenien looking for the Silmaril in Elwing's possession. They slaughter everyone in the city and take Elrond and Elros hostage, but Elwing is able to escape with the Silmaril by throwing herself into the sea. With the help of the Vala Ulmo, Elwing is able to reach the Vingilot with the Silmaril.

Once Eärendil hears of what happened in Arvenien, the couple decides to sail to Valinor and plead for the Valar's aid in the fight against Morgoth, given that everything bad that has ever happened ultimately traces back to the Dark Lord. With their Silmaril as a guide, they reach Aman, the continent where Valinor is located, and become the first Humans to ever do so, since mortals aren't allowed there. But the Valar are impressed by the couple's feat, reaching the Undying Lands by themselves and bearing a Silmaril, so they accept Eärendil's plea.

They Are Also the Reason Why Arwen Gets To Choose To Become Human