The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may go further back in Middle-earth's history than other stories, but even so, there is bad blood between the Elves and the Dwarves. The two races have a well-documented rivalry throughout J.R.R. Tolkien's writing and every story based on his work. While there are notable exceptions, including the friendships between Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin (Owain Arthur) in The Rings of Power and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) in The Lord of the Rings, most don't get along. The Rings of Power shows this in the conflict between them, with Durin III (Peter Mullan) refusing to help the Elves and Prince Durin hilariously deceiving a group of Elves into gifting him a new table to prevent offense as they attempt to earn his goodwill. However, the animosity between these two societies has a long history.

Even when they are getting along, there is a hint of it. As Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and the Elves of Eregion celebrate the creation of the Doors of Durin with Narvi (Kevin Eldon) and the Dwarven craftsmen, they make jokes about each other's habit of stealing. However, goodnatured this may be, there is clearly mistrust under the surface. The tension between them is old, even for the Elves, who have a distorted view of time. But Tolkien established the details of what led to generations of resentment.

What Created the Rift Between the Elves and the Dwarves?

Elves and Dwarves are generally allies in the sense that both oppose the Dark Lords when Middle-earth is in its worst danger, but they are not friends. The issues began in the First Age with jealousy, deceit, and bloodshed. In The Silmarillion, Tolkien told the story of the Elven King of Doriath, Thingol, who came to possess two treasures. The first was one of the three Silmarils, Elven gems that hold some of the Light of Valinor. Once stolen by Morgoth, the Silmarils were the most precious artifact in Middle-earth. But Thingol also came into possession of the Nauglamír, a Dwarven-made necklace with jewels from Valinor.

Seeking to combine his Simaril with the Nauglamír, Thingol hired Dwarven craftsmen from Nogrod, who, up to then, had been his friends. Yet the Dwarves soon grew jealous of Thingol. Once the work was done, the Dwarves refused to give over the combined treasures, claiming Thingol had no right to the Nauglamír, which was made by their ancestors. And when an argument broke out, they slew the King of Doriath.

The Elves killed the Dwarves in retaliation, but two escaped, telling their kinsmen that the Elves killed them to avoid payment. This story resulted in a bloody war between the Elves of Doriath and the Dwarves of Nogrod. The Dwarves attacked the Elves, plundering their halls and stealing the Silmaril, which the human hero Beren returned to Thingol's daughter after the bloody conflict concluded. Yet, both sides had heavy losses, creating enmity between the Elves and Dwarves for generations.

The Elves and Dwarves' Rivalry Goes Beyond One Conflict

While the war over the Silmaril was the moment the Elves and the Dwarves fell out, the issues between them can be traced back further, all the way to the origins of the two groups. Tolkien wrote about their creation by the Valar, but it was not a seamless process. Ilúvatar intended to create two peoples to be his children: Elves and Men. However, Aulë the Smith grew impatient for the Children of Ilúvatar, so he created the Dwarves, though he could not give them independent wills. Ilúvatar discovered Aulë's creation, and Aulë repented, earning mercy from Ilúvatar, who gave the Dwarves true life, on the condition that Elves wake first. But Ilúvatar stated that because of the manner of their creation, there would be strife between the Elves and the Dwarves, meaning the issues between them were destined to happen one way or another.

While the rivalry between the Elves and Dwarves runs deep, they are not enemies per se and, in many instances, can overcome their differences, becoming some of Middle-earth's best duos. But unfortunately, that is a rare occurrence. Although the Elves of Eregion and the Dwarves of Khazad-dum are getting along in The Rings of Power, their friendship cannot rewrite the past.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

