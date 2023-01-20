Two of the biggest fantasy franchises are Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, although both feature a group of heroes on a quest to destroy evil, only one group had to undergo the trial of being sorted into their Hogwarts house.

While the members of the Fellowship dealt with Balrogs, Orcs and Nazgul, they never faced the sorting hat. How would they get on being chosen for their house? Who would end up in Gryffindor, and who would be sent to Slytherin? How would their character traits affect the Hat's choice?

1 Frodo: Gryffindor

All the way through the journey to Mount Doom, Frodo is forced to carry the One Ring, he's really a reluctant hero, with the task falling to him even though he doesn't want it. While he doesn't believe himself to be a hero, he keeps on pushing forward to Mordor and Mount Doom.

While Frodo isn't a particularly daring hero, and not even a conventional one, his dogged persistence to destroy the Ring and finally bring peace to Middle Earth requires a different courage, but one that any Gryffindor would recognize.

2 Sam: Hufflepuff

From the very beginning of the quest to Mount Doom, Samwise Gamgee proves himself to be a strong and brave Hobbit. Even when the situation seemed hopeless, Sam came through and kept moving forward, always thinking of the Shire.

His courage in the face of overwhelming danger makes him seem like a natural choice for Gryffindor, and yet his friendship to Frodo and persistence with the quest also exhibit some key Hufflepuff traits. While the Sorting Hat would have its work cut out with Sam, in the end, the house of the Badger seems the more natural choice for this home-loving Hobbit.

3 Aragorn: Gryffindor

Aragorn was a natural leader, although he was sometimes reluctant to take command, and didn't feel he was ready to take the throne of Gondor. He helped to organize the resistance against Sauron, taking the fight to him at the Battle of the Black Gate.

He was really a natural Gryffindor, and it's unlikely the Sorting Hat would have hesitated when choosing his house. Despite his natural abilities, Aragorn didn't seek out power and glory, preferring to inspire others to take the lead, and was humble enough to bow to the four Hobbits during his coronation ceremony.

4 Gandalf: Ravenclaw

Out of all the members if the Fellowship, Gandalf seems the most difficult to sort. He shows key traits of all four houses, and could sit comfortably in any. Perhaps his most stand out trait, however, is his intelligence. In the early part of the quest, the Fellowship rely on him to get them out of trouble, and need his huge amount of knowledge to guide them on.

That intelligence only increases after he returns to Middle Earth as Gandalf the White and sets about leading the fight against Sauron. His sharp mind and sometimes short temper with foolish individuals puts him squarely in Ravenclaw.

5 Boromir: Slytherin

While all the members of the Fellowship took an oath to destroy the Ring, it was a difficult decision for Boromir. He believed that the Ring's power could be used as a weapon, turning it against Sauron. It was a conviction that eventually turned him against the Fellowship when he tried to take the Ring from Frodo by force.

While he believed he was acting in the best intentions, Boromir was easily corrupted by the lure of the Ring's power, a key trait for Slytherins, and arrogantly ignored the warnings that the Ring was too powerful to be controlled, making him the Fellowship's biggest contender for Slytherin house.

6 Legolas: Ravenclaw

A skilled archer, Legolas was a dead shot with a bow and arrow, getting the Fellowship out of trouble more than once with his skills. It wasn't just his fighting abilities that made him stand out, an elf, Legolas had a great appreciation for lore and understanding of Middle Earth's history.

His deep knowledge, wisdom and intelligence make him a clear choice for Ravenclaw, as does his loyalty to his friends. While he could sometimes appear cold towards others, he was a good companion to those who knew him well.

7 Gimli: Gryffindor

Image Via New Line Cinema

Like most dwarves, Gimli is a handy person to have around if there's going to be a fight, charging in readily with his axes swinging. He's also hardy and brave, not shying away from the dangers faced by the Fellowship, and readily marching to Mordor to fight Sauron's forces.

While those traits clearly make him a Gryffindor, Gimli also has several characteristics of Slytherins, such as his cunning nature and cynical view of Elves. Depending on when he was sorted, Gimli could have ended up in either house, starting the quest as a Slytherin and ending it as a Gryffindor.

8 Merry: Hufflepuff

Image Via New Line Cinema

Early on in the quest, all four Hobbits realized that they were in a different world. The peaceful, homely Shire was far behind, and all that stood ahead was danger and hardship. Despite this, they all did their best to finish their quest.

Like a lot of Hufflepuffs, Merry was an outsider, not fitting comfortably into any of the other houses. He was also a likable Hobbit, easily forming friendships and always keeping his sense of humor in the face of adversity, and would find a good home in the yellow and black house.

9 Pippin: Gryffindor

The youngest of the Hobbits in the Fellowship, Pippin could sometimes be a liability to the group, like when he disturbed the Orcs in the Mines of Moria. He was, however, committed to his promise to help destroy the One Ring, even after the Fellowship broke up.

While he might seem a natural Hufflepuff, there was another side to Pippin that hints at him being a Gryffindor. When he met Denethor after Boromir's death, he offered his services in Boromir's place, showing a level of honor more fitting to the Lion's house. He also refused to stay out of battles, finding the courage to stand up against the hordes of Sauron's Orcs.

