The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien is perhaps the most influential fantasy work of the 20th century. Drawing inspiration from the mythological stories of Norse and Germanic cultures, he crafted an epic tale about the corrupting nature of power, the battle between nature and technology, and the multiple forms of heroism that lead to the downfall of evil. With unforgettable characters and a world with so much rich lore that people make a career studying it, Lord of the Rings ushered in a new era of fantasy stories, and it remains the foundation for most stories written about the genre today.

Between 2001 and 2003, Sir Peter Jackson released a trilogy of films based on the novels, which broke all kinds of records and won over four hundred awards, including seventeen Academy Awards. After the premiere of each film, Jackson and his crew released the Extended Editions, which included scenes that weren't necessary for the theatrical run or had to be cut for time. Though the extended editions run well over eleven hours long, fans have come to embrace them as the definitive version of the Lord of the Rings films because of how much they improve the worldbuilding and the character dynamics. Here is a ranking of all three extended versions of The Lord of the Rings. The raking will be based on their overall quality and how much they enrich the original movie.

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings'

Released in 2001

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring has a monumental task before it, as it needs to not only transport audiences to the rich world of Middle-earth but also set up the characters and the story of the One Ring crafted by the Dark Lord, Sauron (Alan Howard), without using The Hobbit. Fortunately, it pulls it off with flying colors: every scene is well-executed, ensuring that even characters who don't get introduced until the Council of Elrond (Hugo Weaving) feel well-established, with individual wants and desires. Still, with lore as dense and far-reaching as Tolkien's, more time to explain things to the audience is never bad.

This extended edition starts strong with one of its first new scenes, "Concerning Hobbits." Here, Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm) gives the reader of his book, and by extension, the audience, a brief but necessary description of Hobbits, their culture, and life in the Shire. Another scene shows Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his friends having fun in the Green Dragon Inn. These additions don't take up much time, but they are wonderful for explaining what Hobbits are and how they differ from other races, establishing the beautiful and idealistic lifestyle that Frodo and his friends will leave behind due to the danger of the One Ring. Besides the worldbuilding, many additional scenes are added or lengthened to flesh out the characters of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Boromir (Sean Bean). Aragorn receives a moment at the grave of his mother and another where he sings a song about the doomed human and elf lovers, Beren and Lúthien. These scenes help to flesh out his and Arwen's (Liv Tyler) similar situation and his hesitance to fulfill his destiny as the future king of men. Meanwhile, Boromir receives more interactions with Aragorn about the state of Gondor and more scenes of him training and bonding with Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd), showing his humanity and making his fate all the more tragic.

Not all of Fellowship's extended scenes are necessary, such as Sam (Sean Astin) commenting to Frodo that they have stumbled upon the same trolls Bilbo met in The Hobbit. Also, some of the smaller additions and extended scenes aren't quite as game-changing as those found in the other films. Still, the Extended Edition of Fellowship is worth checking out thanks to the additional lore it provides and for giving Boromir more development that helps to capture the tragedy of his situation.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'

Released in 2003

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kings succeeded at wrapping up the trilogy and cleaned house at the Academy Awards, winning all of its eleven nominations, including Best Picture. It combines the best efforts of the previous two movies, delivering stellar character moments and grand battle sequences brought to life through amazing CGI and impressive practical effects. Since some criticize the ending for being long in the tooth, it's fair to assume that the Extended Edition might overstay its welcome, but it actually helps shore up many of the theatrical cut's problems.

The most important scene has to be the resolution to the fallen white wizard, Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), who was handwaved in the theatrical version as having been defeated because he lost his power. This scene gives him one final confrontation with Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) and shows how his Palantir winds up in the water for Pippin to find. The absence of this scene caused a rift between Lee and Jackson, but they reconciled in time for Lee to return for The Hobbit trilogy. Frodo and Sam's journey into Mordor is given a few effective new scenes that reinforce how impossible this last leg has become. These additions include a tense moment where the Hobbits, disguised as orcs, are nearly taken back to the Black Gate and when the One Ring's former owner, Gollum (Andy Serkis), ambushes them on the slopes of Mount Doom.

The rest of the new scenes are a mixed bag. Some, such as the conversation between Denethor (John Noble) and the underrated Faramir (David Wenham), give great insight into their relationship. Others, like the extended scenes with the Paths of the Dead or the celebration after Helm's Deep, allow for moments of comic relief that, while not necessary, add some levity. Then there is Gandalf's confrontation with the Witch King (Lawrence Makoare and Andy Serkis) and the Mouth of Sauron (Bruce Spence), which come straight from the book but their execution leaves a lot to be desired.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'

Released in 2002

Image via New Line's Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the perfect example of a middle film in a trilogy. It introduces new characters who will play a major role in the third film and ramps up the action by following Aragorn alongside Frodo, allowing audiences to see the extent of Sauron's war against the free people of Middle-earth. The introduction of Gollum adds a new layer of drama to the Frodo story, as now Frodo can see what fate awaits him if he fails the quest. The Extended Edition adds to all of this with many new scenes that delve into the emotions of the characters.

The best new scene is perhaps also the best in any of the Extended Editions, where Faramir remembers the last time he saw his brother, Boromir, alive. The sequence further humanizes Boromir by showing him as the hero of Gondor and explains his ambition to take the ring, born from a desire to protect his home and not a lust for power. It also helps to build Faramir's desire to prove himself to his father and how much he idolizes his brother for his courage and selflessness. Speaking of Faramir, he is given a tremendous scene that quotes one of Tolkien's most powerful passages: when he empathizes with a dead Harad soldier and explains to Frodo and Sam how war will make corpses of them all. It's a poignant moment that reminds audiences that the enemy in any conflict is no less human than they are, and their reasons for going to war could be just as righteous in their minds.

As for the other characters, Aragorn is given a new subplot with Brego, the horse who belonged to the son of King Théoden (Bernard Hill), explaining why the horse saved his life. Saruman gains several new scenes to further showcase his villainy through extended scenes of his armies preparing for war and his research into Aragorn's legacy. Merry and Pippin are also given more scenes with the Ent, Treebeard (John Rhys-Davies), expanding on the culture of the Ents. All in all, The Two Towers' extended edition perfectly expands upon the original film, adding more details to enrich the world and helping the audience empathize even more with the characters.

NEXT: Every Movie in Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy, Ranked