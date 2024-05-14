The Big Picture Exciting news for Lord of the Rings fans: new dates added for remastered extended editions in theaters this summer!

The trilogy's cinematic brilliance shines through with a 4DX viewing experience at select cinemas for an immersive journey.

Warner Bros. expands the LOTR universe with a new film and animated project as fans eagerly await Season 2 of Rings of Power.

The cinematic experience, and how each generation views what is the absolute apex differs and changes based on the demography. In recent times, the multi-year and multi-film plan that cumulated finally in Avengers: Endgame was brilliant to see unfurl. The financial and cultural exploits of Barbie could also be brought under that umbrella. However, when it comes to the perfect storyline, acting and overall package when the lights go out in the cinema, nothing comes quite close to the Peter Jackson trilogy adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. A trilogy seemingly ahead of its time, its a tale unlike any other. Now, Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have announced today that new dates have been added to the upcoming release of one of cinema’s most iconic fantasy epics.

It had been announced in April that the fantasy epic would be returning to theaters this summer with remastered extended editions of the movies. Now, Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have added new dates to expand the opportunity for die-hard fans of the Lord of the Rings to see the trilogy beyond the previously announced dates of June 8, 9 and 10. Additionally, select Regal Cinemas will present the films in spectacular 4DX! The freshly added dates will see The Fellowship of the Ring playing on June 15, The Two Towers will stand tall on June 16, and we will celebrate The Return of the King on June 17. The 4DX viewing experience will be available at select cinemas showing on June 22, 23, and 24 for The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King respectively.

As fans of the Lord of the Rings will tell you, Jackson's adaptation of Tolkien's novels is centered on humanity's fight against callous hate. Sauron and Saruman (Christopher Lee) have joined forces to bring the world of Men to its knees, and standing in his way, with the sole purpose of destroying the One Ring are Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin). The extended editions of the trilogy which are coming will see the likes of Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Peregrin "Pippin" Took (Billy Boyd), Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) strut their stuff against evil for copious amounts of time. The Fellowship of the Ring for a generous 228 minutes, The Two Towers, for a hefty 235 minutes, and The Return of the King, for an insane 263 minutes.

It's a New Age for 'The Lord of the Rings'

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings has been in the news of late recently. First, with the passing of Bernard Hill, the actor brought to life, in a commanding performance, the role of King Théoden of Rohan. Words can't fathom his delivery on the role at the Battle of Helm's Deep and the charge of the Rohirrim at the Siege of Minas Tirith. Also, Warner Bros. have announced that it is developing a new Lord of the Rings film, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, starring Andy Serkis as Gollum. The studio is also developing its first-ever animated film to be set in The Lord of the Rings universe with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

All of these are in the works while we wait for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will premiere on Prime Video on August 29. Watch the first trailer here.

Warner Bros. and Fathom Events will screen the extended Lord of the Rings trilogy on June 15, 16, and 17. You can purchase tickets on the Fathom Events website.