When fantasy writer J.R.R. Tolkien wrote The Hobbit in 1937, it's hard to imagine the author could've known what would come of this his about the lovable Hobbit named Bilbo Baggins. To this day, The Lord of the Rings book and film trilogies are still one of the most successful series in history, with over 150 million copies sold, and the three films grossing almost $3 billion worldwide. Now, for the first time ever, Peter Jackson's 2020 remastered and extended versions of The Lord of the Rings movies are coming to theaters for a very limited release courtesy of Fathom Events. This re-release is an incredible opportunity for Lord of the Rings fans, both new and old, to see each of the spectacular tales, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King on larger-than-life screens.

This has been an exciting time for Lord of the Rings fans, as Tolkien's influence continues to make waves throughout the entertainment world. First comes an all-new film focusing on the story of the menacing Gollum, aptly titled The Hunt for Gollum. The story will not only center around the iconic character played by Andy Serkis but will be directed by the actor as well. Adding to the excitement is the upcoming animated Lord of the Rings film, The War of the Rohirrim. The movie will act as a prequel to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, telling the story of Helm's Deep and its king, Helm Hammerhand. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the movie stars Brian Cox, Lorraine Ashbourne, Miranda Otto, and Shaun Dooley, and will premiere in theaters this December. With so much for Lord of the Rings fans to look forward to, seeing these extended editions on the big screen is a great way to kick off all that's to come. For everything you need to know about seeing the extended editions in theaters, check out the answers to the big questions below.

When Are 'The Lord of the Rings' Extended Cuts Coming to Theaters?

The Lord of the Rings extended editions will be headed to theaters a day apart from one another, in the order that they were originally released. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which first premiered in 2001, will make its way to the big screen on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Next comes The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, originally released in 2002, and returning with its extended edition on June 9, 2024. Finally, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, first premiered in 2003, can be seen in its extended form on June 10, 2024.

Thankfully, if you aren't able to secure tickets for the weekend of June 8, the extended versions will also be playing the following two weekends: June 15-17 and June 22-24.

Find Showtimes for 'The Lord of the Rings' Extended Cuts

While there is no shortage of theaters where you can see these limited-time releases, each version of the film will only be in theaters for one day. Fans can use the links below to purchase tickets for each individual film at whichever theater is most convenient for them.

'The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring' Tickets:

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Tickets:

'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King' Tickets:

What's Different About 'The Lord of the Rings' Extended Cuts?