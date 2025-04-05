One of the best aspects of The Lord of the Rings and J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium is how many incredible relics and artifacts there are. The problem with this is that Peter Jackson's trilogy could never fit all of them into the story. One of the most impressive ones is reduced to a brief appearance in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: the Horn of Gondor, which Boromir (Sean Bean) blows to call for aid toward the end of the movie, when he is defending Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). The Horn is actually the most powerful object he carries, and its feats are astonishing.

The Horn of Gondor Is an Heirloom From the House of Stewards

Image via New Line

The Horn of Gondor is one of the most important heirlooms in the Southern Kingdom, but it's not tied to royalty or the kings; instead, it belongs to the House of Stewards, of which Boromir is part. Traditionally, the Stewards of Gondor pass it on to their eldest sons, with Denethor II (John Noble) receiving it from his father, Ecthelion II, and then passing it on to Boromir. Unfortunately, the Horn is destroyed when Boromir dies fighting on the slopes of Amon Hen.

The Horn itself was crafted around a millennium before The Lord of the Rings by Vorondil the Hunter, Steward of Gondor. At that time, the Stewards were the main advisors to the king, and would only begin serving as leaders in their stead some time later. While hunting in the eastern lands of Rhûn, Vorondil shot a Kine of Araw, a rare breed of oxen that is said to descend from the sacred cattle of the Vala Oromë. From the Kine's horn, Vorondil crafted a hunting horn, "bound with silver, and written with ancient characters."

It's not a regular horn, however. As Faramir (David Wenham) tells Frodo (Elijah Wood) in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, when the Horn of Gondor is blown anywhere within the borders of Gondor, its call for help will not go unheeded. It's never explicitly said that the horn has mystical properties itself, but its sound goes far beyond the reach of an ordinary hunting horn. That makes it a great tool, especially in times of distress and overwhelming adversity, like Boromir faces on Amon Hen.

Boromir Blows the Horn of Gondor Three Times in the Books