Friendship is a strong theme in The Lord of the Rings, and that theme is cemented through the portrayal of understandable relationships such as Frodo and Sam, Merry and Pippin, and many others. However, there are some unexpected and odd-couple pairings that are nonetheless strong and keep to The Lord of the Rings' themes of loyalty and friendship. Here are the six best odd-couple friendships in The Lord of the Rings, ranked worst to best. Though this list isn’t all-inclusive, the main point is that even those who are most different from each other can find common ground — and those relationships are often some of the strongest you’ll ever find.

RELATED: Here’s How to Watch 'The Hobbit and 'The Lord of The Rings' Movies in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)

6. Gandalf and Pippin

Image via New Line Cinema

Though Lord of the Rings often highlights friendship pairings that feel natural and obvious, like the good-natured troublemakers Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd), the films also highlight different pairings that develop these characters in ways they never would have if they had stayed glued to their other half. When Pippin takes his antics one step too far, he is forced to separate from Merry and go with Gandalf (Ian McKellan) on one of his missions instead. Gandalf is an extremely wise and patient figure, but he is consistently annoyed and frustrated by Pippin’s foolishness, even going so far as to tell Pippin to throw himself into a well in the very first movie.

Forcing Gandalf and Pippin to interact more with each other shows a different side to both of them, as Gandalf learns that there is more to his annoying companion than the ability to cause trouble, and Pippin learns that he can’t laugh his way through the end of the world. The two of them come to a very considerate place in their relationship, where Pippin understands the gravity of the situation and Gandalf is willing to comfort him.

Their friendship arises only in the third film, but it has been hinted at since the very beginning when Pippin stole Gandalf’s dangerous fireworks. As one of the most unusual friendship pairings, Gandalf and Pippin form a mature and understanding friendship that wasn’t at all expected.

5. Eowyn and Merry

Image via New Line Cinema

Following the separation of joined-at-the-hip comic relief characters Merry and Pippin, Merry finds a subplot of his own. While Merry is at first just as much of a troublemaker as Pippin, he is able to realize the gravity of the situation far sooner, even going so far as to scold Pippin for the foolishness that leads to their separation. Thankfully, he finds a friend in Eowyn (Miranda Otto), who has recently separated from Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen).

Eowyn is a skilled shieldmaiden, but her uncle and brother both discourage her from fighting in the war, saying that battle is no place for women and Halflings. Because she knows what it’s like to be judged based on appearances, Eowyn, already enchanted by Merry’s funny disposition and earnest attitude, takes him into battle on her own horse. Together, they are able to defeat the Witch-king, with Merry’s stab to the Witch-king’s leg distracting him long enough for Eowyn to deal the final blow. Together, Eowyn and Merry make a formidable duo; not only for combat purposes, but also for keeping morale and hope.

4. Aragorn and Boromir

Image via New Line Cinema

As the long-lost king of Gondor, Aragorn is burdened by the weight of his ancestor Isildur’s failure. Disgraced by his family line, Aragorn struggles with the duty of returning to Gondor, taking his rightful place on the throne, and saving the world from Sauron when his ancestor could not. This fear of failure led Aragorn to abandon his throne for years, during which Boromir (Sean Bean) and his family fought fiercely to protect Gondor themselves. When the Fellowship is formed and Aragorn and Boromir are suddenly on speaking terms, it’s clear that Boromir thinks lowly of Aragorn for abandoning his kingdom while Boromir and his family do whatever it takes to protect Gondor. Even when faced with Aragorn’s resolve to save the world, Boromir refuses to recognize him as his king.

Boromir’s desperation to save Gondor through any means necessary leads to his downfall as he is corrupted by the Ring. He realizes that, while Aragorn also had the chance to steal the Ring from Frodo (Elijah Wood), he maintained his resolve and resisted. Throughout their fights together, Aragorn and Boromir were strong combatants and both ultimately wanted the same thing. When faced with the truth that Aragorn was able to do what he couldn’t, Boromir accepts Aragorn as his king with his dying breath. Though much of Aragorn and Boromir’s relationship is spent as enemies rather than friends, their final moments together cemented their relationship as something truly special.

3. Legolas and Gimli

Image via New Line Cinema

What begins as mutual hatred between two races with a long history of discord becomes a legendary bromance built on friendly competition. As an Elf, Legolas (Orlando Bloom) behaves with an air of superiority, refusing to compare himself to a Dwarf. As a Dwarf, Gimli (John Rhys-Davis) resents the Elves’ elitist judgment, his own culture being based less on outward appearance and more on the practicality of mines and gold. Legolas and Gimli’s relationship is prickly at first, neither of them willing to accept the other.

However, the one passion that both Legolas and Gimli share begins to strengthen their bond: they love to fight. Legolas prides himself on his archery, while Gimli enjoys the thrill of the fight using a battle ax. Both are fierce warriors, so they strike up a competition to see who can kill the most Orcs. Throughout the many battle scenes in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, you can often hear Legolas or Gimli counting under their breath in preparation for comparing kills at the end.

This spirit of competition elevates their relationship from enemy to something healthier. At the battle of Helm’s Deep, Legolas’ height joke at Gimli’s expense earns a laugh instead of retaliation. The culmination of their friendship arc, which defies the long history of hatred in both of their cultures, arrives just before the final battle. When Gimli says, “Never thought I’d die fighting side by side with an Elf,” Legolas responds with, “What about side by side with a friend?”

2. Boromir and Merry & Pippin

Image via New Line Cinema

In the early days of the Fellowship, tensions are on the rise between different races, as seen by the arguments between Legolas and Gimli. However, some members of the Fellowship fall into a natural friendship. Even though Boromir has gripes with his fellow man, he's happy to train and laugh with the Hobbits, most notably Merry and Pippin. Boromir affectionately calls them “the little ones."

Merry and Pippin are fun-loving troublemakers, but Boromir sees their potential for fierce loyalty. He responds positively to their goofiness, making Boromir more likable in the process. Despite succumbing to the temptation of the Ring, he redeems himself by protecting Merry and Pippin from Orcs. It takes three arrows to keep him down, and even so, his top priority is making sure that someone goes to save them.

All three characters are flawed in various ways, but Boromir’s protectiveness of the “little ones” and Merry and Pippin’s loyalty make for a short-lived but heartwarming friendship.

1. Frodo and Smeagol

Image via New Line Cinema

The friendship between Frodo and Smeagol (Andy Serkis) is as unexpected as it is natural. Frodo’s struggle as the Ring-bearer is one that Sam (Sean Astin) can’t understand. No one can. But Smeagol, despite being corrupted to the core and mostly trapped by his evil side, Gollum, forms a bond with Frodo that can only be understood by those who have carried the Ring.

Frodo sees himself in Smeagol and hopes that there is still a way for Smeagol to redeem himself. Otherwise, what hope is there for Frodo himself? Though their friendship ends in tragedy, their friendship was at a good point for a long time. Frodo’s gentle understanding is a nicer reaction to Smeagol than anyone he’d met for a long time. In return, Smeagol’s loyalty lies not just with the Ring, but with Frodo, who he calls Master; a parallel to Sam’s title for his friend, Mr. Frodo. Smeagol enjoys Frodo’s understanding and friendship, and Frodo knows that Smeagol’s corruption isn’t entirely his fault.

In the end, however, their friendship suffers from misunderstanding and the further corruption of the Ring. Even so, Frodo and Smeagol’s relationship remains one of the oddest and most hopeful of the trilogy. At least, until its destruction.

15 Fantasy Movies Like 'Lord of The Rings' for When You're Seeking an Escape From Reality Looking for more fantastical lands like Middle-earth to explore? We’ve got you covered!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email