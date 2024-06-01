The Big Picture New Funko Pop figures from Lord of the Rings release in August, including unique characters and large Super Funko figures.

Super Funko figures include Ent Treebeard and a Cave Troll, capturing iconic moments from the movies.

Legolas, Mouth of Sauron, and Bilbo with Bag End are also included in the set.

Funko Pop will be releasing several new Lord of the Rings figures this August. The release includes unique figures, including characters that have not been imagined as a Funko Pop before, two oversized Super Funko figures, and a Pop Town figure.

Two of the most exciting figures are the two new Super Funko figures. The first is a nearly seven inch tall figure of the Ent Treebeard, accompanied by the Hobbits Mary and Pippin, who ride amid the tree-giant's branches through Fangorn Forest. This new Super Funko has the small detail of each of the three characters having a stone in their hand, indicating this particular figure is representing the trio as they emerge from Fangorn to march on Isengard with the rest of Ents, destroying the machines of war constructed by Saruman and his army.

The second Super Funko available for pre-order isn't quite so pleasant as Treebeard; it is a five-and-a-half inch tall Cave Troll. This particular monster is the one that was fought by the Fellowship in Balin's Tomb, deep within the Mines of Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring. The hulking beast was ultimately felled by the elf Legolas Greenleaf, who coincidentally also has a new figure in this line of Funko figures. This version of the character, however, is depicting an iconic moment from The Two Towers when Legolas rides an Uruk-hai shield down a staircase during the Battle of Helm's Deep, or the Battle of the Hornburg.

Joining the Cave Troll is another character who opposes the Fellowship: the sinister Mouth of Sauron. This character appears to negotiate with our heroes at the Black Gate of Mordor in the Extended Edition of The Return of the King. Unfortunately for this lieutenant of Sauron, Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn swiftly removes his head. This new Funko Pop is a pre-head-removal Mouth of Sauron, luckily.

Finishing off this new collection, and in contrast to its villainous and battle-ready figures, is a Funko Pop Town figure that includes Bilbo Baggins alongside his home, Bag End. His cozy Hobbit-hole has plants out front, as well as Bilbo's "No admittance except on party business" sign nailed to the gate, indicating that this is Bag End just before Gandalf's arrival.

Each of these figures is available for pre-order and will be released this August. Stay tuned at Collider for news on Funko Pop figures, as well as updates on the new Lord of the Rings films currently in development.

