The stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are often dark, with the destruction of Smaug, the fight against Sauron, and the journey of the One Ring to Mordor being filled with danger and difficulty, but throughout it all there are characters who bring some essential comedy relief.

Characters like the two hobbits Merry and Pippin, who find something to joke about even when things aren't looking good, and the eccentric wizard Radagast the Brown from The Hobbit. They all help to inject some light comic moments into the stories.

10 Alfrid

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy greatly expended on Tolkien's novel, and as a result, several new characters had to be placed into the movies. One completely original character is Alfrid, an advisor to the Master of Laketown who helps the corrupt politician stay in power.

Related: The 10 Best Quotes From 'The Hobbit' Trilogy

As a character, he's mainly there for comic effect, and most of his scenes revolve around comedy, as he deals with being extremely unpopular with his fellow townsfolk and tries to avoid taking part in the Battle of the Five Armies, even disguising himself as a woman to escape.

9 Gandalf

Gandalf is one of the leaders in the fight against Sauron, and as a result he's often in extremely hard and dangerous situations. He can seem serious and irritable, especially when dealing with foolish people, but he also has a dry wit and a love of fun.

Related:10 Bravest Characters in 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy, Ranked

As Gandalf the Gray in particular he was more lighthearted, setting off the fireworks at Bilbo's party with delight. After he returned as Gandalf the White, he became more serious as his responsibilities increased and his task of protecting Middle Earth got harder.

8 Bilbo Baggins

The central character in The Hobbit, Bilbo is key to the Ring's destruction after finding it in Gollum's cave. The story of The Hobbit is much lighter in tone than The Lord of the Rings, and a lot of comedy comes from the fact Bilbo is out of his depth on the quest, and struggles through one bad situation after another.

In later life, Bilbo still has his sense of humor, as is shown when he delights in putting on the Ring at his 111th birthday party and vanishing before his guests, leaving them all astonished.

7 Gimli

Image via New Line Cinema

Most dwarves in Middle Earth are brave and hearty characters, and Gimli is no exception. He enjoys a good ale drinking contest and can find the ability to laugh even in the most dire circumstances, even when facing off against hundreds of orcs.

Related:10 Scariest Creatures in 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy, Ranked

A lot of Gimli's funniest moments are alongside Legolas, as the two mismatched characters play against each other for comedy effect, such as with their competitions to see who can kill the most enemies in battle, and Gimli's insistence that a giant Mumak still only counts as one.

6 Ori

In Tolkien's novel there isn't much to differentiate between the dwarves in Thorin's party, so when Peter Jackson adapted The Hobbit he worked hard to give all thirteen dwarves very distinct characters, with some, like Ori, being played more for comedy effect.

The youngest of the thirteen, Ori doesn't have a full beard like the other dwarves and wears a hand-knitted cardigan. He also uses a catapult rather than a lethal sword or ax and is out of place on the hard quest, contrasting with the fierce and rugged attitudes of his companions.

5 Legolas

Image via New Line Cinema

There are few elves who could be considered comedians. In general, they're wise and serious due to the knowledge acquired over their long lives. During his time in the Fellowship, however, Legolas struck up a relationship with Gimli that brought out his humorous side.

Related: 12 Best Elven Characters in 'Lord of the Rings', Ranked

Most of his jokes are delivered in a deadpan way as he teases Gimli with lines like "Shall I describe it to you, or would you like me to find you a box?" when the dwarf struggles to see over the battlements at Helm's Deep.

4 Gollum

He might not seem like the funniest of characters, but after spending hundreds of years alone in the Misty Mountains with only the Ring for company, Gollum has developed a sinister and cruel sense of humor.

He has several darkly funny moments, in particular whenever he talks to his split personality, delighting in his own cruel thoughts. When he breaks free from the power of the Ring he takes on a more childlike demeanor, and a similar sense of innocent humor.

3 Radagast the Brown

Despite being one of the Istari, the five wizards who were sent to watch over Middle Earth, Radagast is an eccentric and unconventional figure, so much so that he earns the disdain of Saruman, the head of his order.

Related:'Lord of the Rings': 10 best Minor Characters in the Trilogy, Ranked

He was tasked with protecting the flora and fauna of Middle Earth and took his responsibility to heart, becoming more and more removed from everyone as he lived in harmony with nature, even allowing creatures to nest in his beard and clothes.

2 Merry Brandybuck

One of the reasons hobbits are able to resist the power of the Ring so well is because of their natural ability to remain upbeat even in terrible conditions. While he never had to carry the One Ring, Merry still had his fair share of hardships but never lost his cheerful nature.

Alongside his friend Pippin, Merry was seen as something of a troublemaker in the Shire, stealing from Farmer Maggot's fields, but undoubtedly his happy and carefree disposition helped him to deal with the struggles he faced during his time in the Fellowship.

1 Pippin Took

As the youngest member of the Fellowship, Pippin could sometimes be a liability to the others, like when he alerted the orcs in Moria to their presence, but he always did his best and never gave up in the fight against Sauron.

The antics of him and Merry were a welcome relief to the often dark and serious tone of the story as the War of the Ring intensified, with moments like them stealing Gandalf's fireworks or their celebration after the victory at Isengard bringing some comedy when it's most needed.

Next:15 Best Quotes From 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy, Ranked