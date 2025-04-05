The Lord of the Rings has many great characters, each with unique talents and important roles to play, but never is that so obvious as during the meeting to decide what to do with the One Ring. In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the main characters come together for the first time, forming the central fellowship to destroy the Ring and setting the rest of the story in motion. The Council of Elrond gathers some of the most influential people in Middle-earth to decide what to do with the One Ring, but the meeting is missing quite a few heroes. There seems to be no one there to represent the Rohirrim, nor are there many Dwarves, but the most notable absence is Galadriel (Cate Blanchett).

Galadriel is one of the most ancient and highly regarded Elves. She is known for her wisdom and power. She even held one of the three Elven Rings. Her experience throughout the Ages means she knows what they are facing better than most, making Galadriel an obvious choice for participating in the Council of Elrond, though she lives in Lothlórien at the time. But, while her presence would have been welcomed, Galadriel's absence was not a slight.

'The Fellowship of the Ring' Change the Circumstance of the Council of Elrond

Image via New Line Cinema

The significance of Galadriel's absence is primarily due to a change made in the films. In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, Elrond (Hugo Weaving) begins the council by establishing that the participants were summoned to "answer the threat of Mordor," however, that is not the case in J. R. R. Tolkien's book. In the original version, the meeting consists of people who happen to be in Rivendell at that time. Many lived there or had planned to meet there, like the hobbits, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), and Gandalf (Ian McKellen). Legolas (Orlando Bloom) came to deliver the news of Gollum's (Andy Serkis) escape from the Mirkwood Elves. Boromir (Sean Bean) was searching for an interpretation of a dream that he believed to be prophetic. Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) and his father come to warn Bilbo (Ian Holm) about a messenger from Mordor asking for news on the Hobbit who bears the Ring. The book implies that the coincidences are the work of fate as dictated by Middle-earth's God, Eru Ilúvatar, who brought together the people needed for the quest.

Yet Galadriel had a different fate. She was not explicitly needed at this point in the quest, so, by the book's logic, there was no reason for Eru Ilúvatar to bring her to the impromptu council. Fate or not, everyone at the council had another reason to be in Rivendell, but Galadriel didn't, so she simply wasn't there. Of course, the film could have added her to the scene, foreshadowing her later importance, but that would drastically change her story. Galadriel being in Rivendell would raise the question of how she beat the Fellowship to Lothlórien, where she plays a vital role. Adding Galadriel to the Council of Elrond would have been too complex logistically, which is why she is absent despite being the perfect choice to call upon.

Galadriel's Role in 'The Fellowship of the Ring' Is a Better Introduction