While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is about to draw fans back into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, there are exciting developments on the Lord of the Rings video game front. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still on the way, even if it's currently in limbo after a delay, but a new announcement shows a lot of promise for a future game set in Middle-earth. Per an announcement on Twitter from the publisher Private Division, Wētā Workshop is developing a new title based on Tolkien's work.

If Wētā Workshop sounds at all familiar, it's because they're the New Zealand-based prop and special effects company known for helping to build the Middle-earth featured in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Some of the most iconic setpieces from the films are Wētā's handiwork - the white city Minas Tirith, Osgiliath, Minas Morgul, Rivendell, Sauron's tower Barad-dûr, and so much more. If anybody understands Middle-earth, it's Wētā. They've even been asked to come back for the upcoming The Rings of Power, further cementing their ties to the franchise.

While there's little in terms of details about the game, it's likely Wētā Workshop has been hard at work on it for some time. The company formed an interactive division in 2014 with an eye toward making video games and, last year, it was revealed that they had a then-unknown title in the works. The games will not be based on the films, but rather pull directly from the books with Middle-earth Enterprises giving Wēta "the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books," according to a press release.

Wētā will have an experienced publisher at their side too with Private Division. A subsidiary of the gaming giant Take-Two Interactive, Private Division has mostly worked with higher profile indie games in the past, including Roll7's Olli-Olli World, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds, and Supergiant Games' Hades. Their next game, Rollerdrome, which also comes from Roll7, is due out later this year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe,” Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division said in the release. “The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience."

Wētā Workshop's Head of Interactive Amie Wolken also released a statement celebrating the company's return to Middle-earth, adding:

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

Wētā Workshop's Lord of the Rings game is expected to hit shelves in Take-Two's fiscal year 2024. Check out the announcement from Private Division below.

