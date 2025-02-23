The Hobbit trilogy was, in many ways, the ideal prequel. It expanded the world of The Lord of the Rings with familiar characters, like Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), while exploring an entirely new story that did nothing to change the stakes of the original. Though there were flaws in the trilogy, especially in places where it deviated from the source material, it went deeper into J. R. R. Tolkien's lore, specifically surrounding the Istari. The Hobbit films introduce Radagast the Brown (Sylvester McCoy), making him the third of the five wizards to make it to screens. However, the other two are brushed over.

In a quick scene in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey where Bilbo (Martin Freeman) asks about the other wizards, Gandalf lists them, but when he gets to the Blue Wizards, he admits that he had "quite forgotten their names." This is an interesting line, especially as Tolkien did give them the names Alatar and Pallando. Unlike Saruman (Christopher Lee) and Radagast, Gandalf does not provide any information on them besides a passing reference. Because this moment is clearly intended to set up Radagast, it's easy to move past the oddness of Gandalf forgetting the names of two out of only five members of his order, but it is intentional. There is a self-aware layer to this line that fans may not recognize, making it a hilarious and clever way to build the world.

The Hobbit Making Gandalf Forget the Blue Wizards is a Joke