You shall not pass! For those out there who love a rare and beautiful collectible, Diamond Select Toys is offering customers the chance to pre-order a gorgeous diorama depicting Sir Ian McKellen's iconic portrayal of Gandalf the White from Peter Jackson's acclaimed The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Cloaked in his iconic white attire as seen in the second and third installments of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Gandalf stands resolute, brandishing both sword and staff. He stands prepared to face the next challenger, be it orc or wizard, with unwavering determination. In Lord of the Rings, Gandalf the Grey falls in the Mines of Moria, while battling the Balrog, but is sent back to help Middle Earth through the final battle with Sauron and Morder, as Gandalf the White, a more powerful and ethereal personality.

In the cinematic adaptations, McKellen portrays him with a captivating aura of gravitas. Gandalf transcends the role of a mere wizard; his role in the franchise sees him delicately influencing the fates of hobbits, dwarves, elves, and men in the pursuit of a greater good.

A Glittering Portrayal

McKellen received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and not only portrayed the white wizard in the remainder of the trilogy, but also reprised his role as Gandalf the Grey in Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, set a generation prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning all 11, including Best Picture and, in doing so, becoming the first fantasy film to take home the Oscar statuette. Its 11 wins is a joint Academy record, shared with 1959's Ben-Hur and 1997's Titanic.

Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, Gandalf is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box and is currently going for $75.00. The Gandalf diorama can be pre-ordered from Diamond Select Toys now. You can check out the new figure below: