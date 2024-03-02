The Big Picture Glorfindel was cut from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Ring films, even though he played a crucial role in the original books.

Glorfindel is one of Middle-earth's greatest Elven warriors, with significant contributions in Tolkien's broader legendarium.

Aragorn and Arwen's love story took precedence in the film trilogy over Glorfindel, impacting the adaptation of the original material.

For decades, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings has been known as one of the most important works of fantasy literature, so when director Peter Jackson decided to bring the high fantasy epic to life on the big screen, there were likely going to be some changes. Because of how extensive and elaborate Tolkien's Middle-earth legendarium became, there was no way that Jackson could fit every scene or every character into the film trilogy. Of course, Tom Bombadill is the character most think about when we consider who got the axe from Peter Jackson, but there's another important figure in The Lord of the Rings who deserved to have made it to the big screen: Glorfindel.

Glorfindel Had an Important Role in 'The Lord of the Rings'

There are plenty of characters who didn't make it into Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. Tom Bombadill and his wife Goldberry, Prince Imrahil, Quickbeam, and Ghân-buri-Ghân are among the most obvious, but they're certainly not the only ones who were cut out. Glorfindel, too, got the shaft in more than one J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, starting with Ralph Bakshi's 1978 animated adaption, where his lines and role were replaced largely by Legolas. In Jackson's live-action trilogy, Glorfindel was removed from the narrative once again, with Liv Tyler's Arwen taking over some of his most important duties in The Fellowship of the Ring, including rescuing Elijah Wood's Frodo Baggins.

In the original novel, Glorfindel is the one who steps in to save Frodo from the Black Riders on their tail. Sometime after the hobbit ring bearer is stabbed at Weathertop, Glorfindel arrives to meet with Aragorn and the four hobbits, having been sent by Elrond to bring them to Rivendell. He promptly puts Frodo on his horse, Asfaloth, and leads the party on their journey, but only until the Ringwraiths come. Unlike the films, which portray Arwen's encounter with the Nazgûl as nothing more than a glorified chase sequence, The Fellowship of the Ring novel details Frodo's flight from the Black Riders as something of a temptation for the hobbit, one he is forced to overcome on his own. After crossing the Ford of Bruinen, Elrond's enchanted waters overtake the Nazgûl, and Glorfindel and Aragorn stand guard on the other side. In fact, Glorfindel's power frightens the Ringwraiths, who choose not to mess with him.

Upon arriving in Rivendell and forming the Council of Elrond, the fate of the One Ring is decided. Glorfindel––who is highly honored among the Council––suggests taking it to Tom Bombadil, but that's quickly turned down when it's suggested that Bombadil would absentmindedly misplace it. Eventually, they decide it must be destroyed, and a secret Fellowship should be formed to do so. In the movie, this is a pretty quick and easy process, but in the novel, Tolkien draws it out a bit longer, with Glorfindel being at first considered before Merry and Pippin volunteer to fill the last remaining spots. Gandalf even explains that Glorfindel couldn't go because of the obvious nature of his power and the need for secrecy in their mission. Eventually, the Elf-lord returns in The Return of the King for the marriage of Aragorn and Arwen, which is the last we hear of him in Middle-earth.

Glorfindel Is One of Middle-Earth's Greatest Elven Warriors

In J.R.R. Tolkien's greater legendarium, Glorfindel is described as a magnificent Elf-lord who is one of the mightiest warriors in Middle-earth. "Glorfindel was tall and straight; his hair was of shining gold, his face fair and young and fearless and full of joy; his eyes were bright and clean, and his voice like music; on his brow set wisdom, and in his hand was strength," is how he's described in the "Many Meetings" chapter of The Fellowship of the Ring. A Firstborn of the Elves, he has existed since as far back as the First Age, during the Years of the Trees in Valinor. While Glorfindel did not participate in the infamous Kinslaying at Alqualondë, he followed his Ñoldor brethren into exile. The Silmarillion details more of Glorfindel's exploits, such as his part in the Battle of Unnumbered Tears, but his most famous exploits occur during the Fall of Gondolin.

According to Tolkien's writings, Glorfindel fought valiantly for his people when Morgoth (the first Dark Lord of Middle-earth) attacked Gondolin. Having defended the city as best he could, he and his fellow warriors were ambushed by orcs and a fire-drake (a dragon), which led to their retreat. Though his king was slain, Glorfindel helped as many Gondolindrim escape as he could, but all that changed when a Balrog showed up. We don't know for sure which Balrog it was (perhaps it was one of the Lords of the Balrogs, possibly Lungorthin), but the Elf-lord battled the fire demon in a way that would make Gandalf jealous. Victorious over the creature, he plunged his sword into its belly, but the demon grabbed Glorfindel by the hair and dragged him off a cliff with him. Glorfindel died there, but his body was later retrieved by Thorondor, King of the Eagles, and he was buried by his kin.

Though Glorfindel's spirit left Middle-earth, it would eventually return at the end of the Second Age. Manwë, the King of the Valar, commissioned the Elf-lord to return centuries later, reembodied as an emissary for the spiritual beings (with greater power to boot). We don't know all that Glorfindel did after he was returned to Middle-earth, though we do know that he once fought the Witch-king of Angmar and afterward prophesied that the Black Rider wouldn't be defeated by a man. Yes, this is how Éowyn and Merry were able to kill the Witch-king a thousand years later during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, making his contribution to Middle-earth invaluable. Sadly, any contributions he made to The Lord of the Rings were removed by Peter Jackson and company.

The Aragorn and Arwen Love Story Took Precedence in the Film Trilogy

As mentioned earlier, Arwen takes over Glorfindel's role in The Fellowship of the Ring. While she's not a part of the Council of Elrond like the Elf-lord is in the books, his rescue of Frodo and part in getting Aragorn and the hobbits to Rivendell safely is scrubbed in favor of the future Queen of Gondor (who still rides the same horse, Asfaloth). So what gives? Well, aside from wanting to give more development to Arwen, who doesn't have a major role in the books, Peter Jackson and company likely wanted to give Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn more of an emotional anchor. Given that J.R.R. Tolkien himself better establishes Aragorn and Arwen's love story in the Appendix to The Return of the King, the screenwriters thought it would make more sense to cut Glorfindel in favor of more between these two love birds.

"Arwen is a vital part of Aragorn's story," noted co-screenwriter Phillipa Boyens back in 2002 (via Daily News). "We tried many permutations of how to bring her into it more, drawing a lot on Lúthien and Beren [the Elf and mortal man whose tragic love is a prototype for that of Aragorn and Arwen]." No doubt, Glorfindel only really shows up in The Fellowship of the Ring, returning only via a cameo in Return of the King for Aragorn and Arwen's wedding. With that in mind, it's obvious why the filmmakers thought they could just cut one of the characters out. Admittedly, the change works well within the context of the film, and anyone watching who hasn't read the books likely won't think twice about it. But for fans of Tolkien's original material, it's a major blow.

Glorfindel represents the broadness of Tolkien's legendarium. In many ways, the Elf-lord, though not a major player in the three novels, plays an important role in helping comprehend how big Middle-earth actually is. Along with the other cut characters, Glorfindel gives perspective to Frodo and the other hobbits and, in turn, the audience with his raw and awesome power. Because he's so old and because of his incredible life experience, Glorfindel's battle with the Balrog is almost a prototype for what would become of Gandalf the Grey. Additionally, it's Glorfindel's prophecy that gives power to the Witch-king's defeat, and it's he who helps inspire Frodo to press on and overcome the Ringwraiths at Rivendell. The change might make sense for the film, but it doesn't undercut how important this Elf-lord really is to Tolkien's world.

Did Glorfindel Appear in 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy?

Strangely, some believe that Glorfindel actually does appear in Peter Jackson's trilogy after all. Because Jackson paid homage to portions from the book that were cut, like the "Scouring of the Shire," it seems that he may have done it again with Glorfindel, a beloved character from the original story. At the end of The Return of the King, Aragorn and Arwen are wed in a dual wedding/coronation following Sauron's defeat. Behind a smiling Elrond is an Elf with golden hair that flows down to his sides. He's a strong-looking figure with features that generally seem to match what we know of the Elf-lord from the books. Many believe this Elf extra is actually Glorfindel himself, though there might be another option.

At another point during this scene, we see a glimpse of another Elf standing before a Gondorian flag. While he doesn't exactly scream "Glorfindel," this extra is thrown in as a possibility due to Lord of the Rings-inspired trading cards, of all things. There are two different Glorfindel cards in the official The Lord of the Rings: Trading Card Game, which pulls from the Peter Jackson films primarily when portraying the fantasy characters. For both of Glorfindel's cards, the same Elf extra appears, once in a screenshot directly from the film, and another photo of the character in the woods (not unlike what might have been had the character appeared in the films). While the film's credits don't confirm that anyone in particular was cast as Glorfindel specifically, it appears that the character likely exists within Peter Jackson's interpretation of Middle-earth after all. It's just too bad he never got to meet Frodo Baggins.

