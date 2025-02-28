If you have ever wondered about the greater cosmology of Middle-earth, you aren't alone. Both The Lord of the Rings films and The Rings of Power television series have alluded to greater powers at work throughout J.R.R. Tolkien's impressive narrative, guiding and directing the characters through providential means. But who are these "gods," as the Men of Middle-earth might call them, and what is their purpose? There are a lot of misconceptions about the supposed gods of Middle-earth, and we have some answers that will hopefully shed some light on just who these mythic beings actually are.

The "Gods" of Middle-earth Are More Like Angelic Powers

Image via Prime Video

In order to understand The Lord of the Rings, and Tolkien's greater legendarium, one needs to understand the faith background of its author. Tolkien's devout Catholic faith drove The Lord of the Rings, as well as the larger body of work he crafted after it. "The Lord of the Rings is of course fundamentally a religious and Catholic work," Tolkien noted in a letter (Letter 142) about his beloved story, "unconsciously so at first, but consciously in the revision." The author further explains that the religious components of his work are "absorbed into the story and the symbolism." This is precisely why the biblical themes of redemption, creation, new life, and resurrection find their place throughout The Lord of the Rings and its subsequent material. When we understand this, then we can better understand the creation account told in The Silmarillion, in which the "One," aka the God of Tolkien's world, creates spiritual powers by thinking them into existence in order to help usher in the physical realm.

Eru Ilúvatar is the supreme being that created Arda and everything within it. It's through him, a being somewhat analagous to the Christian God (though Tolkien himself famously detested strict allegory), that all things are held together and exist. In this way, there is really only one God of Middle-earth, as all the other created beings (who could be considered little "g" gods in the same way that angels could technically be within the biblical framework) are in subject to him. These beings are called the Ainur, and they had a hand in crafting the world of Arda from the very beginning, singing it into existence alongside their Maker. In the "Ainulindalë"("Music of the Ainur") chapter of The Silmarillion, Tolkien describes these beings as "the holy ones," and they are taught music by Ilúvatar, who aims to craft an impressive Creation symphony that will bring about all things. While the Ainur have creative and expressive freedom, their particular music is still in line with their Creator's will.

Again, this pantheon of spiritual beings are less gods in the ultimate sense and more akin to angelic powers, as described in Tolkien's own Catholic faith traditions. Though the concept of a "pantheon" of gods does share some similarities to various pagan cultures and mythologies (such as the Greeks, the Romans, and the Æsir of Norse mythology), there are likewise Christian concepts (such as the "Divine Council" as spoken of in Psalm 82 and other passages) that fit into this worldview. As such, the Ainur were essential in the Creation account of Arda, with certain beings tasked with crafting specific pieces of the world. Unfortunately, in keeping with the biblical symbolism, Tolkien also includes a rebellious Ainu, the being known as Melkor and later Morgoth. A distinctly Satan-like figure, Morgoth rebels against Ilúvatar's plan, deviating from the musical notes meant to spur creation. Morgoth soon becomes the first Dark Lord, and darkness enters this new world for the first time.

The Valar and the Maiar Come From the Ainur

Image via Prime Video

Of course, not every Ainur was rebellious. Manwë, who was responsible for the wind, air, and clouds, and Ulmo, the "Lord of the Waters," were each vital in the creation of Arda and trusted by Ilúvatar with those tasks. After the Music of the Ainur is complete, Ilúvatar offers these spiritual beings a choice: enter the world or remain with him in the unseen world. The mightiest of those who left Ilúvatar's company came to be known as the Valar, aka "the Powers of Arda." These are the traditional "gods" one might be talking about when reading through Tolkien's works. The "lesser" beings who chose the same were called the Maiar, and while just as important as the Valar, they are significantly less powerful. This is a bit of a sobering thought when you consider that the good Maiar (those who remained faithful to Ilúvatar) included the Istari, the same Wizard class that Gandalf hails from. On the other hand, the evil Maiar included Sauron and the Balrogs, which makes that showdown in The Fellowship of the Ring even more epic.

Drifting back to the Valar for a moment, Manwë was soon named the Lord of the Valar, and actively stood against his brother Morgoth, who aimed to corrupt the world through Balrogs, Orcs, and other dark creatures. Interestingly, most of the Valar are married (save for Ulmo and Nienna), which is an institution that they later passed on to the Children of Ilúvatar. However, unlike the Elves and Men, Tolkien notes in the "Valaquenta" ("Account of the Valar") chapter of The Silmarillion that the Valar do not reproduce. Thus, these marriages are more symbolic and of a distinctly spiritual nature. Additionally, it's worth noting that although many have called the Valar "gods," these beings were never meant to be worshipped. In fact, worship in general was an honor reserved only for Eru Ilúvatar himself, which is why the Númenóreans' rejection of Ilúvatar for Morgoth worship (after being deceived by Sauron) was such a heinous act. This is another reason many consider the Ainur, Valar, and Maiar to be more akin to angelic figures rather than traditional gods, as the good Ainur held Ilúvatar in high regard and did not receive worship themselves.

The Ainur Worked Providentially Throughout Middle-earth's History