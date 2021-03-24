A day before the Future Games Show releases the first footage of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the game has revealed an official Twitter account. But it doesn’t seem that developers have much to say yet, since the only tweet published so far showcases the same Gollum synopsis, release info, and teaser we already knew about.

Gollum’s game was announced back in 2019, with the promise to show what happened to the character after he acquired the One Ring, but before the events shown in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, both the books and the movies. Soon after the announcement, all Tolkien’s fans, myself included, had a single question on our minds: “Why?” The project, unfortunately, sounds like a cash-grab, and after the mixed results of The Hobbit trilogy adaptation, we have the right to doubt an unexpected journey to expand the universe of The Lord of the Rings.

Time goes by, we learn to accept things we do not understand, and a new question emerges in our minds: “How?” Two years after the game’s announcement, we still don’t know exactly what to expect from the project, gameplay-wise. Publisher Daedelic already revealed this will be a stealth-base game, Gollum won’t have any weapons and direct confrontation is something to avoid at all costs. All of this means The Lord of the Rings: Gollum needs to come up with some really clever solutions to hold players’ attention, even more because the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor games already had some pretty great stealth mechanics, but could also counter with a solid combat system.

Image via Daedalic Entertainment

Daedelic Entertainment is one of the biggest publishers and developers of story-based games, with great franchises under their belt such as Deponia and Edna & Harvey. But the studio doesn’t have a lot of experience with AAA games. This can lead to a unique take on Middle-earth, but it’s also daring to promise a game-changing experience to one of the most beloved franchises of all time.

After being delayed, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to be released in 2022 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll get a better look at the game on the Future Games Show, which will go live on GamesRadar’s YouTube channel tomorrow, March 25, at 5:45 p.m. ET. As soon as we know what the hell is this game about, we’ll be sure to report back here.

If you missed the teaser for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum the first time around, you can check out the official tweet below:

