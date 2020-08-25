‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ Game Trailer Teases a Stealthy Sméagol Story in Mordor

The first teaser trailer for Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lords of the Rings: Gollum has arrived. Daedalic announced the project back in March 2019. Intended as a prequel to the Lord of the Rings books, Gollum will focus on the infamous J.R.R. Tolkien character in his life before LOTR while he still has the One Ring in his possession. Now, almost a year and a half later, curious and prospective players can get their first look at what the game developer is creating.

The teaser trailer for Gollum was first revealed by IGN earlier this week. In true teaser fashion, we only get a brief look at Gollum and his harrowing surrounds in Mordor. There are enough moody shadows, close-ups on Gollum, and glimpses of the dangers of this world to keep us curious. However, there is no gameplay footage or further teases about the story players to expect to consume them if and when the game is released next year.

However, Daedalic did speak with IGN to share some more details about the story and gameplay for fans. Per IGN, Gollum‘s gameplay will be spent with the player “in two distinct states: Either stealthily making your way past the various hulking threats living in Mordor, and making narrative choices as the warring personalities of Sméagol and Gollum fight for control.” There will be a reliance on stealth-like gameplay, with the player asked to take a non-combat approach to fulfill narrative goals as Gollum, skulking around in order to take out enemies. There will also be no weapons for Gollum to use since he’s inherently not built for combat; players will scavenge for items instead. IGN’s chat with Daedalic also reveals the appearance of special allies throughout the game, but who could they be? Guess will have to wait and see.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set for release in 2021. You can check out the first teaser trailer below. Get even more updates on what’s going on in the world of video games here.

