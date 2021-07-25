Over the years, gamers have been granted all sorts of perspectives on Middle-earth. We’ve played as the heroes straight from J.R.R. Tolkien’s text, we’ve taken on the role of noncanonical characters like Talian in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and Berethor in The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age, and even built our own characters through the ever-expanding The Lord of the Rings Online. But somehow through all of our wanderings across this massive fantasy world, we’ve never done so as one of the story’s most crucial characters: Gollum.

Enter Daedalic’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a third-person stealth adventure that plans to allow the player to sneak through the tunnels and shadows of Middle-earth to bring further light to Gollum’s journey -- a journey that has largely gone unmentioned in the lore of the franchise. In the most-recent gameplay trailer, Daedalic’s Harold Riegler echoes that sentiment and provides the studio’s reasoning for making such a game: “While being completely essential to the story... Gollum’s long chase for his precious ring has never been told in detail.”

There may be a reason such an important journey has been ignored for so long by directors and game designers. One cannot help but question whether or not Gollum’s story carries enough intrigue to warrant such in-depth expansion. He’s a bit of an unreliable narrator, is singularly focused on the One Ring, and rarely interacts with anyone. Perhaps the reason his story has gone untold is because there is not much of a story there to begin with beyond skulking in caves, avoiding capture, and stalking ring bearers. The magic of Gollum’s story is precisely the shroud of mystery that covers it. Shine a light on it for too long and it unravels.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum seeks to turn that argument on its head. Gollum’s lack of direct interaction and constant avoidance, where such invisibility can reveal new truths about characters and places in Middle-earth, is exactly where this game hopes to thrive. Rieglar says, “[Gollum's] incredible journey from Mordor, through Mirkwood, to the Mines of Moria, takes players to places they haven’t seen like this before.”

The trailer goes on to show Gollum scampering through several lush and detailed environments --standard Middle-earth fare: picturesque elvish cities; dark, sprawling underground labyrinths; and an industrialized Mordor against a backdrop of an imposing Mount Doom. Middle-earth looks beautiful, but then it always looks beautiful. If player interest is not derived from Gollum himself, the Middle-earth backdrop won’t hold the line because it can be had in so many other places. Rieglar points out that, “Gollum is no traditional hero.” He may not be, but when you start mining non-heroic characters for content, you need to find something worth mining.

Gollum’s only chance arises from his undeniable status of world traveler extraordinaire. He’s been everywhere and met everyone. Though, you have to wonder what exactly constitutes “met,” given his avoidance of direct contact, penchant for being wanted dead or alive by majorly powerful players, and his general vulnerability. Regardless, it is his winding path through Middle-earth that gives designers--and all other Lord of the Rings nerds--an excuse to visualize and explore any and all corners of Tolkien’s world. Maybe Frodo never went to Dol Amroth, but there’s no reason to suggest that Gollum didn’t pass through for some reason at some point. The lack of explanation as to what exactly Gollum does with his time throughout Tolkien’s stories makes for a seemingly never-ending opportunity to conjure up all sorts of random narratives, while maintaining canonical integrity at the same time.

The game wants to bank on Gollum’s adept ability at being in the room where it happened, a constant fly on the wall gathering (hopefully) interesting information from the lowliest of commoners and orcs, all the way to the Gandalfs and Mouth of Saurons of the world. Gollum will, according to Rieglar, “creep, sneak, and trick his way past faithful, detailed environments --some of which have never been seen before in such detail.”

Described as “a cinematic stealth action-adventure that mixes stealth and parkour gameplay,” the discourse from Daedalic remains a little vague. Most of the talking points at this juncture focus on the visuals. Traits like faithful adaptations of places and characters from the text--the Mouth of Sauron, Thranduil (Legolas’ father), and Gandalf are all mentioned--are favored over any real excavation of what the narrative itself may look like. The player will run into some characters they are familiar with, but will also interact with “interesting personalities less known to players.” It is also pointed out that Gollum’s journey will “set the stage for events that will ultimately decide the fate of all of Middle-earth.” Whether that means the game will set up the events of the primary Lord of the Rings story, or is referring to a different set of events unique to this title remains to be seen.

What also remains to be seen is how the game handles Gollum’s actual perspective. Rieglar says that by “looking at events from his [Gollum] angle, players will experience Middle-earth through the eyes and twisted mind of one of the most iconic characters of all time.” Does this mean we simply get to be the previously mentioned fly on the wall, or do we experience the events through Gollum’s volatile, neurotic understanding? Are we presented with facts from the inhabitants of Middle-earth to pique our interest, or are we presented with choppy narrative ideas as Gollum carries us down into his madness? The list of questions, as the road, goes ever on and on.

Maybe such fluid language is to be expected so far out from release, but when a premise is already ripe with questions about viability, a more skeptical audience may see this vagueness as a sign of trouble. With plenty of time to see the details fleshed out prior to release, we’ll see if there is reason to believe Gollum’s journey is worth pulling from the shadows.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set for a Fall 2022 release on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. KEEP READING: New 'Lord of the Rings: Gollum' Teaser Trailer Hypes Stealth Gameplay

