The entirety of the Lord of the Rings franchise is recognized for its spectacular costume design and characterful make-up that helped to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s intricate fantasy world to the big screen. But it seems that one aspect of costuming in particular made a subtle dig at a now criminally convicted Hollywood producer. According to an anecdote relayed by Elijah Wood, the design of selected orc masks were modeled on the face of none other than Harvey Weinstein, as a deliberate dig against the Miramax co-founder.

Widely recognized for portraying Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings franchise, Wood is certainly the actor to look to for a catalog of behind the scenes details from the trilogy’s production. As such, he was a special guest on a popular episode of the Armchair Expert podcast in October 2021, where he discussed some of his career memories with co-hosts Dan Shepard and Monica Padman.

‘Lord of the Rings’ Had a Turbulent Production History

As talk turned to the Lord of the Rings franchise, Wood began to unpack the complex production history of the trilogy, where it seems that the legendary films almost didn’t make it into production. The star discusses how the movie production company Miramax, co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, originally owned the rights to the Tolkien books, but it became clear that they could not make the movies in the full scale way envisioned by Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh. As such, the pair requested permission from Weinstein to look for other studios to take on their work. But in order to hinder the possibility of another studio landing such a monumental project, a condition was set that the new production team must agree to make all three films consecutively. At the time, this was perceived by Miramax as an extraordinary condition that would ultimately prevent another studio from taking on the work and profiting from Tolkien’s material.

Roadblocks From Harvey Weinstein Plunged Production Into Jeopardy

Wood expands on the difficulties Jackson and Walsh faced because of this additional condition: “They shopped it around town. Peter made a pitch video that’s pretty impressive, taken to a variety of places. Most people were balking at the notion of doing more than one film. The popular opinion was,'No, you have to see how [the initial movie] does and then invest the rest of your money.'” This speaks to the huge risk that investors would be taking if they agreed to take on the Lord of the Rings project, which would inevitably demand unprecedented funds and resources in order to accurately recreate Tolkien’s vision of Middle Earth.

Eventually, Jackson had a successful meeting with Bob Shaye, producer and founder of New Line Cinema. On the podcast, Wood refers to the story that Jackson and Walsh were pitching just two movies, but it was Shaye who insisted on cutting a deal for all three. Evidently, this was a gamble that paid off in the long run, leading to the creation of one of the most successful franchises in modern movie history. In fact, the decision to create the three film installments in quick succession helped to keep fans excited about annual new releases while maintaining a consistent standard of production quality across each movie. The studio was rewarded with huge returns on each release, in addition to widespread industry praise and award recognition.

Despite this happy ending for the production of the trilogy, the way in which Miramax handled the studio changeover was not forgotten behind the scenes. Wood recalls co-star Sean Astin’s memory of how particular orc masks had later been designed in Weinstein’s image, taking a shot at the producer’s mean-spirited handling of the trilogy’s production. This kind of attention to detail from the costume and make-up team throughout the franchise has been widely applauded, both by fans and awarding bodies alike. During the 2004 Academy Awards, the team were recognized during the impressive clean sweep achieved by The Return of the King, where Oscars were bestowed for both Costume Design and Make-Up.

Weinstein’s Criminal Legacy Casts a Broad Shadow on ‘Lord of the Rings’

This anecdote is of course received differently than it would have been at the time of the trilogy’s creation, where Weinstein’s criminal presence in Hollywood has now become public knowledge. Initial allegations reported in the New York Times and the New Yorker in October 2017 outlined dozens of accusations of sexual assault, rape and abuse from across a period of at least thirty years. This eventually kick-started the #MeToo social media campaign, which allowed more women to come forward with allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein was originally arrested and charged with counts of rape in 2018, and in 2020 was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Subsequent charges introduced in 2021 resulted in an additional 16-year sentence. In his Armchair Expert interview, Wood notes that the orc-mask anecdote is one that could only come to light now in the light of Weinstein’s incarceration, a comment that speaks to the culture of fear that surrounded the now-convicted movie giant. Wood’s story also stresses the far reach of Weinstein’s influence, even over projects that were ultimately produced by other production companies.

Elijah Wood Continues To Feature on Our Screens

Wood’s career since the release of the Lord of the Rings franchise has been incredibly diverse and wide-ranging, and this history is also touched on throughout his comprehensive podcast interview. Wood's many big screen appearances include noir and horror films such as Sin City (2005) and Maniac (2012). He has also appeared in the indie romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and provided his voice for the animated penguin comedy Happy Feet (2006). Wood is currently set to appear in the 2023 remake of The Toxic Avenger, which stars Peter Dinklage in the lead role of Winston Gooze. Wood takes on the role of Fritz Garbinger in the film, an original character created specifically with him in mind. The project finally had its world premier at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas on September 21, 2023, where a general release date is yet to be announced.