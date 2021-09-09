In what's going to be a must-have for franchise completionists, a 31-disc Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector's Edition box set has been announced, and it's coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 26 for the princely sum of $249.99. The theatrical and extended editions of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are included, along with a bounty of special features and collectibles.

Timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring's release, fans will now have the chance to own the definitive Middle-Earth experience. The box set comes with a 64-page booklet full of costumes, photographs, and production notes from the six-film saga, art cards, travel posters, the original Cannes Film Festival presentation reel, footage from the Alamo Drafthouse reunion, and a collectible slipcase that transforms into multiple display configurations.

This year has been a big one for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling mythology, with a slew of major announcements arriving on a regular basis. Amazon's costly TV series revealed a Season 1 premiere date of September 2, 2022, Warner Bros. announced that animated prequel War of the Rohirrim is being fast-tracked into active development, while Peter Jackson oversaw the 4K remasters that were given a brief IMAX theatrical run back in February.

At this stage, any self-respecting Middle-Earth enthusiast more than likely owns both the regular and extended versions of The Lord of the Rings trio The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, as well as The Hobbit prequels An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies, but that doesn't mean the Ultimate Collector's Edition isn't going to shift a ton of units when it becomes available at the end of next month. To mark the announcement, a video showing off the hefty collection has also been revealed, and you can check it out below.

