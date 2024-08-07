Of all the creatures in the fantastical realm of Middle-earth, hobbits are easily the most unassuming. Short of stature and kind of heart, hobbits are peaceful folk who live simple pastoral lives. Hobbits love to eat (up to six meals a day), drink and be merry (or Pippin). But strange and dangerous times darken doorways even in the Shire and propel hobbits on adventures worthy of legend.

These tales have been adapted many times since J.R.R. Tolkien penned The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Most well-known and beloved are Peter Jackson’s two trilogies of films, which lovingly brought to life the lands and people of Middle-earth. Jackson’s films cemented the modern imagining of Tolkien’s creations and continued the legacy of adapting the rich source material for the silver screen. In every adaptation, hobbits have always played pivotal roles and become the unlikely heroes that viewers love.

10 Rosie Cotton

Played by Sarah Mcleod

Rosie Cotton, played by Sarah McLeod, lives in the shire along with the more familiar hobbits. Rosie makes only a few brief appearances in the Jackson trilogy, a symptom of the overall lack of female characters in the source material. She is shown to work as a barmaid in the extended edition of The Fellowship of the Ring, but is most notable for her role as Sam's love interest.

While her appearances may be far and few between, Rosie is a shining example of a hobbit. Her cheery demeanor and joyous dancing at Bilbo’s birthday party show the viewer the way of life that is at stake when the Ring brings danger to the Shire. Rosie may not be given much to say in the films, but her presence alone is more nerve-wracking for Sam than facing down the giant spider, Shelob.

9 Farmer Maggot

Played by Cameron Rhodes

Close

Farmer Maggot, played by Cameron Rhodes, is shown in one scene directing a Black Rider to Hobbiton and can be heard chasing after Merry and Pippin as they steal his crops. In the book, Maggot is a friendly fellow, and he and his wife help the hobbits on their journey; Maggot is even held in high regard by the mysterious Tom Bombadil.

His character and role are greatly diminished in the film compared to the books, but eagle-eyed fans will recognize him by his faithful hounds. His portrayal in the film does not do him justice, but he still gets a nod from Jackson and readers of the book will appreciate his bit of screen time.

8 Bilbo Baggins

Played by Martin Freeman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There is undeniably no hobbit more iconic than Bilbo Baggins. He is the titular hobbit from The Hobbit, after all. Bilbo has had more adventures than most hobbits, or elves or dwarves could dream of. This set Bilbo apart from the other Shire-folk. A result, they believed, of his Tookish side. It was Bilbo who discovered the One Ring in Gollum’s cave while adventuring in the Misty Mountains with the dwarves. This single event cascaded into the War of the Ring.

Martin Freeman plays Bilbo in The Hobbit trilogy. Freeman shows viewers Bilbo's younger days, from his reluctant answer to the call to adventure to his triumphant return to the shire as a changed hobbit. Bilbo’s adventures set the stage for the events that unfold in The Lord of the Rings while on a captivating journey on their own.

7 Peregrin Took

Played by Billy Boyd

Image via New Line Cinema

Peregrin Took, played by Billy Boyd, is better known by Pippin (or Fool of a Took, depending on who you ask). Pippin is the youngest of the hobbits in the fellowship and Merry’s cousin. He often gets himself and others into trouble with his Took-ish antics, but over the course of the trilogy, Pippin matures and becomes a hero in his own right.

From stealing carrots in farmer Maggot’s field and fireworks on Billbo’s birthday to defending Gondor and assaulting the Black Gate of Mordor, Pippin has his own hero’s journey throughout the films. Pippin also delivers a haunting rendition of a song composed of lines from Tolkien’s poetry in an unforgettable scene with Denethor, played by John Noble.

6 Bilbo Baggins

Played by Ian Holm