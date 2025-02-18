One of the things that makes The Lord of the Rings trilogy stand out is its characters, but the hobbits are especially memorable. Frodo (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd) each become a vital member of the mission to save Middle-earth, despite not having a particular skill set that suits them for the task. While Gandalf (Ian McKellen) is one of the most powerful beings and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is not only destined to be king but has training as a ranger and experience with a sword, the hobbits are completely unprepared, to the point that it seems odd that anyone wants them along at all.

When choosing a group to carry the One Ring to Mordor, Frodo is the obvious choice because he has been able to hold the Ring without being turned to Sauron's cause, yet the other three are not the most logical option. While they join the fellowship because of their friendship with Frodo, they leave the Shire more by happenstance than by choice, which is a distinct change from J. R. R. Tolkien's book that weakens the friendship between the group.

The Hobbits' Departure from the Shire Looks Very Different in Tolkien's Book

In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the four unsuspecting heroes join the quest through a series of unlikely events, starting with Frodo getting the One Ring from Bilbo (Ian Holm). After Gandalf reveals the truth about the Ring to Frodo, he must go to Rivendell, but Sam overhears Gandalf's instructions to Frodo and is sent along as a "punishment." Then, Merry and Pippin run into them while getting into mischief and join their journey. While this quickly gets the necessary characters on the road, Tolkien wrote a much more involved and intentional exit from the Shire. In the books, Frodo has time to prepare for his quest. Not only does it take Gandalf years to be sure he found the One Ring, but even then, Frodo tries to leave subtly.

With the help of his friends, including Sam, Merry, Pippin, and Fatty Bolger (who didn't appear in the films), Frodo sells Bag End and moves to Buckland, where his disappearance may go unnoticed. But little does he know that these friends have grown suspicious, banding together to figure out what Frodo is up to. Sam, similar to the film, overhears Frodo and Gandalf, but in the book, he tells the others, who make secret preparations to join Frodo, hoping to protect their friend. When Frodo finally comes clean, it is no surprise, and Merry, Pippin, and Sam insist on going along. Fatty helps by keeping up the pretense that Frodo is still in Buckland and holding a message to Gandalf if he comes along. Fatty sticks to his job despite knowing the Nazgûl are looking for Frodo, proving his loyalty. This conspiracy is born out of concern for their friend, showing how tight-knit the group is before their dangerous adventure.

'The Fellowship of the Ring's Change Detracts from the Hobbits' Relationship