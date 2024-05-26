The Big Picture In 2009, British filmmaker Chris Bouchard made a short film based on The Hunt for Gollum.

Warner Bros. is revisiting The Lord of the Rings franchise with Andy Serkis directing The Hunt for Gollum.

Warner Bros. temporarily took down the original The Hunt for Gollum fan-film from YouTube after announcing their own project.

Fans are a bit divided that Warner Bros. will be revisiting The Lord of the Rings franchise, which has for so long been spearheaded by Peter Jackson. On one hand, some are elated that we'll be returning to Middle-earth in any capacity, and that's fair. Who doesn't want more from our favorite Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves, and Wizards? On the other hand, some have been skeptical after the lukewarm reception to Prime Video's prequel series, The Rings of Power, and that's likewise understandable.

But one project that has so far generated the most excitement is the upcoming Andy Serkis-directed The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and while that may be a working title, it brings back memories from over a decade ago when a dedicated group of J.R.R. Tolkien fans got together to produce a short film simply titled The Hunt for Gollum before a big studio could. So how did this happen?

Fans Made 'The Hunt for Gollum' Back in 2009

It's no secret that there's often a stigma associated with fan-made films. They usually lack production value, are cast poorly, and generally fail to live up to their own lofty expectations. While there might be some truth that fan-made productions have a different sort of respect and adoration for the source material, that doesn't inherently make them good or better pieces of art. There are exceptions to this rule though, and in 2009, British filmmaker Chris Bouchard proved as such with his 39-minute fantasy epic, The Hunt for Gollum. With a small budget of £3,000 (which equals less than $5,000 here in the United States), Bouchard aimed to share his love for Tolkien's Lord of the Rings with the world through his own short film production, and he managed to do exactly that. Frankly, it's got more heart in it than that animated Ralph Bakshi attempt from the late 1970s.

Filmed in the United Kingdom, with locations like North Wales, Epping Forest and Hampstead Heath doubling for Peter Jackson's New Zealand-based Middle-earth, The Hunt for Gollum premiered at the Sci-Fi-London Film Festival in 2009. It was even awarded the Best Live Action Short by the Balticon 43 Film Festival that year. Funded entirely by Lord of the Rings fans with a 160-person volunteer crew, the not-for-profit short film took two years to complete. To make their dream a reality, they swapped costumes with another Tolkien fan-production, Born of Hope, which was released that very December (funny enough, Bouchard worked on that production as a camera operator and effects artist). Although not officially licensed by the Tolkien Estate, The Hunt for Gollum team did get in contact with them during production. "[We] reached an understanding with them that as long as we are completely non-profit then we're okay," Bouchard told BBC News just ahead of the film's worldwide premiere. "We have to be careful not to disrespect their ownership of the intellectual property. They are supportive of the way fans wish to express their enthusiasm."

Related The New Live-Action Lord of the Rings Movies Need To Explore This Storyline There are many stories in Middle-earth to explore, but there's one in particular that would be a natural addition to the film franchise.

Outlets praised the fan-made production, which has amassed over 15 million views since it was released back in 2009. Tolkien scholar Robin Anne Reid of Texas A&M University even noted in her paper, The Hunt for Gollum: Tracking Issues of Fandom Cultures that, "The consensus seems to be that the film is atypical of fan productions because of its professional production values." This is undoubtedly true. Anyone who has seen the film (which is still available for free on YouTube) will note that, despite its incredibly small budget in comparison to the Peter Jackson films, The Hunt for Gollum manages to immerse the viewer in Middle-earth. Sure, some of the special effects look a bit dated, and there are moments that feel distinctly fan-film-y or amature-ish, but overall there's a lot of grace and charm on display here.

'The Hunt for Gollum' Is a Touching Tribute to The Lord of the Rings Franchise

Image via Independent Online Cinema

In many ways, The Hunt for Gollum pulls from one of the best moments in Tolkien's Legendarium for fans to adapt and expand on as their own. We know very little about Aragorn's search for Gollum, other than it took place during the 17 years Frodo had the One Ring in the Shire during The Fellowship of the Ring (the short film itself is set during the first act of the Peter Jackson film). According to Tolkien's Appendix B, Gandalf first called for Aragorn's aid in the search for Gollum to get information on the Ring before Sauron's forces did. This began in the year 3001 of the Third Age, but only really took charge after the Grey Wizard last visited Frodo in the Shire a number of years later. In 3009, Aragorn embarks on his eight-year search for the creature, which concludes in 3017 when he nabs Gollum in the Dead Marshes after the creature was released from Mordor.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While The Hunt for Gollum fan-film doesn't get all of this right, it still captures the spirit of the film trilogy and Tolkien's original material. Sure, the Dead Marshes were done away with (presumably due to the shoestring budget), but the film still ends with the Elves in Mirkwood, as per Tolkien's Appendicies. More importantly, Aragorn (played here by Adrian Webster, who bares a passing resemblance to Viggo Mortensen) is shown here as an expert tracker and fighter who can take on a horde of Orcs all on his own. The character feels as if he's been ripped from the page, and rather than wrestling with his destiny as king (a choice some criticized the film's for making), he embarks on his mission as collectedly as we'd expect from a Dúnedain ranger. There's no angrily lopping off heads here. Additionally, the beginning sequence where Gandalf (Patrick O'Connor) meets with the ranger in Bree feels right out of Jackson's trilogy, and Gareth Brough's vocals as Gollum are an impressive rendition of Andy Serkis' take. The final CGI Gollum render doesn't look half bad, either.

Again, The Hunt for Gollum isn't perfect, and we'd never expect such from a low-budget production like this, but it shows that the love for Tolkien's original material coupled with adoring fans who were inspired by Jackson's vision for Middle-earth can produce something impressive entirely outside of Hollywood. The fact that the Ringwraith seen here is still a bit scary is majorly impressive. We only wish there was more. Considering how critical fans have been about Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and its deviations from Tolkien's mythology, it's interesting to note that, when fans embarked on their own Lord of the Rings adventure, the response was generally more positive. Maybe one day someone will be brave enough to adapt "The Scouring of the Shire."

'The Hunt for Gollum' Was Removed From YouTube... Temporarily

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the news that Andy Serkis is returning to the character of Gollum, both as an actor and now as a director (he was previously a Second Unit Director on The Hobbit trilogy), fans ought to be just as excited as ever. Naturally, Peter Jackson has also returned as a producer on the project, and admitted to being drawn back in by the decrepit hobbit himself. "The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature," Jackson told Deadline in 2024. "We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn’t have time to cover in the earlier films." While it's not clear if Serkis' The Hunt for Gollum will follow the exact same plotline as the 2009 fan-film, there will likely be some thematic crossover.

"It’s too soon to know who will cross [Gollum's] path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien," Jackson continued, and given what we know from Tolkien's Appendix B, they'll be working with much of the same material Chris Bouchard and company developed years ago. Strangely, when Warner Bros. first announced The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the studio filed a copyright claim with YouTube concerning The Hunt for Gollum fan-production, which removed the film from the video platform. This came in stark contrast to Bouchard's response, as well as Aragorn actor Adrian Webster, who were both excited by the news that a new Hunt for Gollum would be made. Webster even told IGN that he'd be willing to return if he thought there was enough of a desire.

Needless to say, longtime Lord of the Rings and Hunt for Gollum fans were disappointed and many went out of their way to criticize the studio for their supposed claim. A few hours later, YouTube restored the film, with Warner Bros. noting that the take-down was "done in error," as reported in The Hollywood Reporter. Still, it wasn't a good look for the studio, and after all the support that The Hunt for Gollum had over the years, it felt in poor taste that a major Hollywood studio might pick on such a small production. Thankfully, with the fan-film back to its original format, Tolkien fans everywhere can enjoy, either for the first time or the hundredth, the very first live-action take on The Hunt for Gollum. Who knows, it might even give us a glimpse of what's to come in the big-budget studio version.

The Hunt for Gollum is available to watch on YouTube in the U.S.

Watch on YouTube