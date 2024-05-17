The Big Picture The new Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum, may explore Gollum's journey between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Gollum's captivities in Mordor and Mirkwood, along with his importance in the One Ring's history, provide potential plot inspiration.

The Hunt for Gollum could serve as a tie-in and prelude to both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, much like Rogue One did for Star Wars.

After decades, the chance to venture back into Middle-earth on the big screen is one that got many fans excited with the announcement of a new Lord of the Rings movie. The Hunt for Gollum will even feature Andy Serkis returning to the iconic role of Gollum, as well as directing his first movie in the franchise, but not much is known about what story he is going to tell exactly. J.R.R. Tolkien wrote a vast history of Middle-earth spanning four eras, but, since the movie is about Gollum, there are a few ways the story may play out, some written by the professor himself, others in some of the many other media that expand his Legendarium.

When Will 'The Hunt for Gollum' Be Set?

Despite him being a supporting character in the Tolkien stories, there's actually a lot of lore around Gollum. He is a Ring-bearer, after all, and there is never anything dull about the lives of such people. In Gollum's case, it is all more tragic than exciting. In Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, the opening scene shows two Stoorish Hobbits, Sméagol (Serkis) and Déagol (Thomas Robins), fishing in the Gladden Fields when they find the One Ring. A fight ensues, with Sméagol killing Déagol and taking the One Ring for himself.

It's important to establish that every event related to the One Ring after the defeat of Sauron at the War of the Last Alliance Between Elves and Men takes place in the Third Age of Middle-earth. When Sauron is defeated on the slopes of Mount Doom, as shown in the opening sequence of The Fellowship of the Ring, the Third Age begins, stretching all the way until the end of the War of the Ring, which ends with Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) destroying the One Ring. When Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is crowned king of Gondor, Middle-earth is already in the Fourth Age.

Gollum lives his whole life in the Third Age, and becomes one of the key players in Middle-earth history when he obtains the One Ring. After that, he takes the One Ring to the Misty Mountains, where he remains for centuries until Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman/Ian Holm) shows up and takes the Ring away from him. Decades later, he is kidnapped by the Nazgûl and taken to the fortress of Barad-Dûr in Mordor, where he is tortured and reveals the only thing he knows about the whereabouts of the One Ring: the name Baggins.

The kidnapping and torturing of Gollum is also shown in The Fellowship of the Rings, and it's the event that triggers the plot of the movie, forcing Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to go back to the Shire and prompt Frodo to take the One Ring to Rivendell. These events all take place between The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogies. There are 77 years between the two, millennia after the events of Amazon's The Rings of Power, for example, although many of the same players are inevitably involved.

What Could 'The Hunt for Gollum' Be About?

It may not be referenced in the movies, but a lot goes on with Gollum between the events of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and the Lord of the Rings trilogy that could point to the possible plot of Serkis' upcoming film. After Gollum loses the One Ring to Bilbo, he chases the Hobbit for a while, but eventually loses his track. Gollum is then drawn south to Mordor. At that time, Sauron is already rebuilding the Black Gate and Barad-Dûr, and all sorts of evil are being drawn to Mordor. Gollum makes his way there, too, and eventually finds the stairs and the tower of Cirith Ungol, near the dead city of Minas Morgul, where he is captured by Sauron's forces. After his torture, Sauron releases Gollum, thinking the creature might still be drawn to the One Ring and be helpful somehow.

After his captivity in Mordor, Gollum makes his way north toward the Shire. At that same time, Gandalf, concerned about the rise of evil in the south, puts together a mission to hunt Gollum (you see where we're going here) and find out more about what is going on. Gollum is then captured by Aragorn around the Valley of the Anduin river, and taken to Mirkwood. This part of the story gets murky, as Aragorn is still a Ranger at this time, and it's implied in the books that he takes part in torturing Gollum again. Mirkwood is the realm of the Silvan Elves, led by king Thranduil (Lee Pace) and his son, Legolas (Orlando Bloom). Thranduil is known to be a rather unorthodox Elf in the way he leads his kingdom, and even sometimes cruel, which explains Gollum's torturing and interrogation.

The events that lead to Gollum being taken to Mirkwood are extended in the Lord of the Rings card game and have their own expansion pack, serendipitously titled (you guessed it) "The Hunt for Gollum." In it, the players are part of the company Gandalf puts together to intercept Gollum in the Anduin as he is making his way north to the Shire, and subsequently take him to Mirkwood. It's a high possibility that The Hunt for Gollum film will overlap with the events of Gollum's journey outlined in Tolkien's source material, as well as in the card game.

One final piece of the puzzle that may provide a hint about The Hunt for Gollum's plot is the temporary removal of a fan-made YouTube short of the same name. The 38-minute-long short shows Aragorn's quest to find Gollum and take him to Mirkwood, and even establishes that Frodo must meet him at the Prancing Pony inn in Bree afterward. This fan film is set in the span of The Fellowship of the Ring, between the scenes of Bilbo's 111th birthday and Gandalf's return to the Shire to send Frodo to Rivendell. The short was initially removed due to a copyright complaint by Warner Bros. Entertainment, though it has since resurfaced on the platform. This might indicate some overlap between the YouTube short and Serkis' upcoming film, but it could, of course, come down to a simpler reason: WB doesn’t want to have their film compared to a beloved fan short.

'The Hunt for Gollum' Can Be Middle-earth’s 'Rogue One'

With the lore surrounding this period of Middle-earth history, it's hard to claim that Gollum will himself be the main character in The Hunt for Gollum. Instead, he will probably be the object of the movie, the driver that sets things in motion, making room for a new set of characters to take center stage. The single thread that is canon about his whereabouts between The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings are his two captivities in Mordor and, later, in Mirkwood, and he was effectively hunted only in the second, when there was an active effort to find him.

Even before Gandalf went back to the Shire to send Frodo to Rivendell, there was a lot going on in Middle-earth. Between him going back and Bilbo's 111th birthday, there are 17 years, and violence and evil grew a lot in this period with the rise of Sauron in the South. Gandalf himself traveled extensively trying to find information about the whereabouts of the One Ring and the other Rings of Power. He only confirmed that Bilbo and Frodo's ring was indeed the One when he came back, but there was someone who knew about it: Gollum himself. And it was known that Gollum had a connection to the One Ring, too, so finding him was the key to knowing where it was. So pretty much everyone who had some political and military influence in Middle-earth was after him, be it to take the Ring to Mordor or to destroy it. With Gandalf finding that Bilbo had the One Ring all along, The Hunt for Gollum could very well work as a Middle-earth version of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, being the story that leads into the classic trilogy, as it did with Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. For Middle-earth, though, it also ties both The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies together.

As a Ranger of the North, Aragorn is part of an order of warriors that try to keep the peace, and they could feature heavily in The Hunt for Gollum. The Rangers are also Dunedáin, who have the blood of Númenor, which can be a fun tie to The Rings of Power, too. It's not known whether Viggo Mortensen himself is willing to come back, but we, the fans, are definitely hopeful. Who may come back are the Silvan Elves of Mirkwood, since that's where Gollum is taken. Thranduil and Legolas would be celebrated returns, and the proximity of Mirkwood with Erebor would make even Dwarves like Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) welcome presences. And, since he knows about everything that happens in Middle-earth, it wouldn't be strange to see Elrond (Hugo Weaving) and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett). This would make The Hunt for Gollum a rightful prelude to Lord of the Rings.

