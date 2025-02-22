For many, it can be hard to acknowledge any adaptation of The Lord of the Rings apart from the Peter Jackson trilogy. For others, nothing will ever compare to the original works of J.R.R. Tolkien (and understandably so). However, there was one adaptation of Tolkien's Middle-earth adventure that managed to adapt The Fellowship of the Ring in a way that Jackson was unwilling to pursue himself. If you've never heard of Khraniteli, it's probably because this Soviet-made miniseries (which translates to Guardians [of the Ring]) never aired in America. Despite that, this Russian Lord of the Rings is a trip that wasn't afraid to adapt one of the most controversial portions of Tolkien's original high-fantasy adventure.

'Khraniteli' Was the Soviet Union's Televised 'The Fellowship of the Ring' Adaptation

Produced by Leningrad Television, Khraniteli aired during the final days of the Soviet Union and was generally lost to time. In fact, it wasn't until 2021 that the two-part television adventure was re-discovered on YouTube, and Tolkien fans have rejoiced ever since. While there is much to be desired about this adaptation compared to the Peter Jackson films in terms of visuals, costuming, and general production value, Khraniteli does one thing that few adaptations have had the guts to do: it brings Tom Bombadil into live-action. Played by Sergei Parshin, Bombadil is as jolly as he should be, as he towers over the Hobbits and continually rescues them from danger. Neither Ralph Bakshi's 1978 animated Lord of the Rings nor the Jackson trilogy included anything from the book's three chapters that center on the four Hobbits' time at Bombadil's home in the Old Forest, though this Russian-made production does so with true style.

In fact, Bombadil is a key player in each installment of the two-part series, and without him, the Hobbits would never have made it to Bree. Khraniteli feels like a play filmed for television audiences, but there's nothing wrong with that. As weird as this adaptation is, the production captures some of what makes The Fellowship of the Ring (particularly the first half) so great, namely by including Bombadil and those associated with him. While the Soviets never got around to making The Two Towers or The Return of the King, they produced something magical here. Indeed, when reviewing the series for Entertainment Weekly upon its re-discovery, Christian Holub noted, "The Bombadil scene in Khraniteli certainly evokes a sense of fairy-tale surrealism, as he and his wife, Goldberry, tower over the miniature hobbits in their warm home." That was certainly Tolkien's intent, and it comes across clearly here, singing and all.

Tom Bombadil Made This Soviet 'Lord of the Rings' Even More Magical