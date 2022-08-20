Not only will Amazon Prime Video be traveling to Middle Earth soon for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but game publisher Wizards of the Coast is taking their legendary card game Magic: the Gathering there, as well. CBR reports that during Wizard's first-ever Wizards Presents, the company dished out a number of exciting new developments, including their brand-new upcoming The Lord of the Rings-inspired set Tales of Middle Earth. Can you even imagine the power of that green and white deck?

In early 2021, Wizards of the Coast disclosed that under Hasbro's new restructuring, Magic would be releasing a number of crossover expansion sets, including a LOTR set. Now, after partnering with Middle Earth Enterprises, Wizards officially announced that the Middle Earth-based expansions will be available in third quarter of 2023. Referencing source material and working closely with Middle Earth Enterprises, Magic's design team promises sets that will honor J.R.R. Tolkien's timeless work that fans of both fantasy realms will be proud of. Featuring iconic characters from the trilogy like Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, and villains like the Balrog, as well as familiar locations and items, the LOTR Magic sets will stay true to the classic gameplay. The new expansion boasts the entirety of the fellowship that aided Frodo's journey to Mordor.

According to the Wizards' announcement, the expansions will feature a number of completely new designs including borderless scene cards to showcase the gorgeous art Magic decks are famous for. As if fans will need any encouragement to purchase the decks and boosters, the borderless designs, when the collection is completed, will piece together to form scenes from the books. Individually, eighteen separate cards come as Magic's standard breathtaking artwork, but when fitted together will depict the Battle of Pelennor Fields. These particular eighteen cards are from the talent of award-winning artist Tyler Jacobson. Wizards of the Coast representative Liz Stewart confirmed the set will be a modern, legal draftable booster "and that the collection will join the roster of MtG's main sets."

Not only will the LOTR set be coming in paper, but Wizards announced that Magic will be releasing Tales of Middle Earth as an alchemy set for MtG Arena with an all-new "battlefield, mastery pass, avatars, pets and more." There's no word yet on Tales getting Commander decks.

Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop card game that originated in 1993, and has gained an enormous following over the years. The decks feature land cards, spells, creatures and more, with unique abilities and costs. Players are considered Planeswalkers in a type of multiverse, battling it out in a neverending war that combines strategy and chance.

Magic: The Gathering's Tales of Middle Earth will be available in 2023. Check out the first Wizards Presents below for even more from Wizards on the Coast: