Diamond Select Toys has been gathering the fellowship back together for some time now with six editions of deluxe Lord of the Rings action figures. Now, the seventh and final set will bring together a duo of hobbits who have braved thick and thin together in J.R.R. Tolkien's books and the three Peter Jackson films - Meriadoc Brandybuck and Peregrin Took, better known as Merry and Pippin. Collider is offering a first look at the best friends and dear allies of Frodo Baggins in figure form as they prepare to set out on the long journey to destroy the One Ring.

Standing four inches tall with multiple points of articulation, the two figures are built for adventure throughout the lands of Middle-earth. Like Diamond Select's other collectibles, Merry and Pippin come packed in full-color window boxes for display purposes and each carries a collection of accessories for customization. Eamon O’Donoghue designed the pair based on their appearances in Jackson's trilogy, with Gentle Giant Studios, a company dedicated to crafting high-quality pop culture collectibles and props, intricately sculpting the figures for Diamond Select.

In the films, Merry and Pippin were played by Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd respectively, and were a mischievous, yet very loyal pair. Through their friendship with Frodo (Elijah Wood), they join the Fellowship alongside Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) and help in the quest to deliver the ring to Mordor. Although Sam is the only one to accompany Frodo through the entire journey, Merry and Pippin find their ways to be helpful in the battle for Middle-earth, despite initially seeming like burdens on the group. They truly shine in The Two Towers where they escape the Uruk-hai and come up with a plan to rally the Ents and invade Isengard. They ultimately aid in the defeat of several of Sauron's key allies, including Saruman (Christopher Lee) and the Witch King, proving to be far more than simple comic relief. Even when separated, the two friends always looked out for each other and grew to be the heroes Middle-earth needed.

Merry and Pippin Are an Iconic Duo in a Franchise of Iconic Characters

The Fellowship is filled with heroic figures that have stood the test of time in pop culture, from Frodo to the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and the elf archer Legolas (Orlando Bloom). Even among such towering presences though, Merry and Pippin represent one of the core messages of The Lord of the Rings films as stated by Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) - "Even the smallest person can change the course of the future." For that reason, the beloved pair are still remembered today for far more than the levity they provide, and it's hard to imagine the Fellowship without their presence. Their on-screen friendship even sparked a real-life friendship between Monaghan and Boyd, who co-hosted The Friendship Onion podcast about their time together on set.

Pre-orders for the new Merry and Pippin action figures from Diamond Select open on January 26 for $24.99 USD each. Shipping is expected to begin this summer. Get an exclusive look at the pair back together again in the gallery below.

