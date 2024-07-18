The Lord of the Rings movies are incredibly well-rounded, boasting immersive visuals, epic music, solid performances, and evocative writing. This extends to the monologues and speeches, which usually convey tons of information but are almost always beautifully written, almost musical, and reveal something about the character delivering them.

J.R.R. Tolkien was a talented writer, even if he was prone to overlong descriptions. If anything, the movies distill his words down to their most impactful lines and make them hit even harder. Thus, Peter Jackson's trilogy is full of monologues that lend themselves to quoting. At their best, these speeches move the story along and emphasize the themes, all while remaining entertaining in their own right. From Saruman addressing the Uruk-hai to Galadriel's history lesson, these are the ten best monologues in the Lord of the Rings movies.

10 Saruman's War Speech

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Before Isengard assaults Helm's Deep, Saruman (Christopher Lee) delivers a chilling call to arms from his balcony. Addressing his legions of Uruk-hai, he declares with ironclad confidence: "A new power is rising. Its victory is at hand." His rhetoric is grim and apocalyptic, emphasizing raw power rather than duty or loyalty. "This night, the land will be stained with the blood of Rohan," he says. "March to Helm's Deep. Leave none alive. To war!"

This is the White Wizard in full-on supervillain mode. The monologue lays bare his corruption and willingness to unleash chaos to achieve his ends. It is steeped in the language of domination and conquest, showing how warped Saruman's mind has become. The scene is also memorable in that it provides a glimpse into a One Ring-wielding wizard: cold, rational, immensely powerful, and devoid of morality. There's a reason Gandalf (Ian McKellen) reacts so negatively when Frodo (Elijah Wood) asks him to take the Ring from him.

9 "There's Some Good in this World, Mr. Frodo"

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

These words from the loyal Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) to Frodo make for one of the most heartfelt moments in the trilogy. In the depths of despair, Sam reminds Frodo – and the audience – of the enduring goodness in the world. He speaks of the great stories where the good guys faced overwhelming darkness but found the strength to continue because they believed in something greater than themselves. He and his companion don't realize it, but they belong to this lineage of fabled heroes.

Sam's belief that the world is not all bad and that the positive is worth more than all the negative encapsulates the core message of Tolkien’s work. Sam lives out this ideal, providing Frodo with unwavering loyalty even when the odds seem stacked against them. This speech is thus a beacon of light in the shadowy journey of the Ring, reminding Frodo and all who listen that hope and goodness can always prevail - if we fight for them.

8 Gandalf During Elrond's Council

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

The protagonists hold a summit in Rivendell chaired by Elrond (Hugo Weaving) in which they discuss the best way to move forward. Here, Gandalf speaks with wisdom and authority, emphasizing the grave threat posed by Sauron and the One Ring. He recounts the history of the Ring, its creation, and the devastation it has wrought, urging the council to understand the urgency of their mission. He even reads out the Ring's inscription in the Black Speech, much to Elrond's consternation.

The Grey Wizard also grows frustrated with the council's arguing. "Do you not understand that while we bicker amongst ourselves, Sauron's power grows?!" he snaps. "None can escape it! You'll all be destroyed!" In this scene, yet again, Gandalf proves that he serves an indispensable role as a mentor and guide to the heroes. They would be utterly lost without his knowledge and willingness to rap them over the knuckles when they deserve it.

7 Gollum's Inner Debate

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Gollum (Andy Serkis) is a mess of a character, simultaneously loathsome and pitiful, humorous and dangerous. This is most evident in the memorable scene where he argues with his reflection over whether to murder Sam and Frodo and take the Ring. It reveals the intense struggle between his dual personalities: Gollum, the treacherous creature obsessed with the Ring, and Sméagol, the remnant of his former, more innocent self.

The dialogue between these two aspects is tragic and captivating, as Gollum’s malicious cunning clashes with Sméagol’s desperate desire for redemption. "They will cheat you, hurt you, lie," Gollum hisses before Sméagol retorts, "Master is my friend!" This internal conflict humanizes Gollum, portraying him not merely as a villain but as a victim of the Ring’s pervasive influence. It’s a moment that evokes both sympathy and horror, illustrating the way the Ring tears at the soul of all who possess it.

6 Theoden's Battle Speech

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

King Theoden’s (Bernard Hill) battle speech before the charge at the Battle of the Pelennor Fields is one of the most rousing moments in the third film. Theoden doesn't sugarcoat anything: he acknowledges that the riders of Rohan face dismal odds. However, he argues that this only makes their efforts all the more glorious. "Spear shall be shaken, shield shall be splintered," he says. "A sword day, a red day, ere the sun rises!"

Theoden then delivers one of the series's most iconic rallying cries: "Ride now, ride now, ride! Ride for ruin and the world's ending!" This war speech is almost Shakespearean, recalling Henry V's "Once more unto the breach." It's a blend of melancholy and fierce determination, acknowledging the likelihood of death but calling upon the men to fight for their home and loved ones anyway, giving the viewer goosebumps.

5 Bilbo's Voice-Over

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Bilbo's (Ian Holm) monologue in the first movie serves as an enchanting introduction to the Shire and the beginning of Frodo’s epic journey. He paints a vivid picture of the idyllic life of the Hobbits, setting a stark contrast to the dark forces gathering beyond their borders. "Where our hearts truly lie is in peace and quiet, and good-tilled earth. For all Hobbits share a love of things that grow," he says.

He continues: "Hobbits must seem of little importance, being neither renowned as great warriors nor counted among the very wise." This line is a wink to both Bilbo's larger-than-life adventures and Frodo's to come. Indeed, while Frodo has neither strength nor cunning, it's his good heart that makes him resistant to the Ring's corruption and, thus, the ideal hero to save Middle-earth. In other words, Bilbo's voice-over effectively sets the scene and covers a lot of exposition while all foreshadowing the events to follow.

4 Elrond's Monologue on Mortality

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Arwen (Liv Tyler) have a bittersweet love story complicated by the Elf's immortality. Elrond is concerned for his daughter, warning her that loving a mortal man means inevitable heartache and loneliness. "Whether by the sword or the slow decay of time, Aragorn will die. And there will be no comfort for you," he says with brutal honesty. "You will have to taste the bitterness of mortality."

His speech is very bleak, but the language is typically poetic. "My daughter, you will linger on in darkness and in doubt, as nightfall in winter that comes without a star," he says. The Elf-lord certainly has a talent for turning a phrase. More than that, his monologue demonstrates his love for Arwen while also emphasizing the price she will have to pay to be with Aragorn. Ultimately, she pays it, becoming mortal so that she will not have to live without him.

3 Boromir's Death Monologue

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Boromir (Sean Bean) is one of the saga's most complex and tragic characters, fundamentally decent but unable to resist the call of the Ring. Mortally wounded while defending the iconic duo of Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd), Boromir confesses his failure to Aragorn while also finally accepting the ranger as his liege. "I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king," he says.

His speech is full of heavenly imagery, like "White City," "pearl and silver," and "the clear ringing of silver trumpets." It builds up a poignant line where he says that he knows he will see his beloved homeland again, with Aragorn at his side as a friend. "One day, our paths will lead us there, and the tower guard will take up the call: The Lords of Gondor have returned!" he declares. It's a real tearjerker and, unlike Gandalf's death a few scenes earlier, it's terribly final; there is no heroic return for the son of Gondor.

2 Aragorn at the Black Gate

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The best battle speech of the series goes to Aragorn in the third movie. Like Theoden, he is honest about the uphill battle he and his allies face but is ultimately more triumphal. Aragorn begins by emphasizing the unity of the two kingdoms of Men, whose relationship had broken down, saying, "Sons of Gondor, of Rohan, my brothers." Next, he admits that the situation is frightening: "I see in your eyes the same fear that would take the heart of me."

The climax of his address is decidedly epic and another chill-inducing moment: "A day may come when the courage of men fails when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day. An hour of wolves and shattered shields when the age of men comes crashing down, but it is not this day!" It's so stirring and well-written and easily ranks among the finest war speeches in movie history.

1 Galadriel's Opening Monologue

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Tolkien's fictional world is incredibly sprawling and dense, meaning that any movie adaptation faced a daunting task in translating it all to the screen. Peter Jackson absolutely nailed it, however, efficiently and engagingly conveying mountains of information to the viewer, most evident in the opening monologue of the first movie. Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) explains the creation of the Ring, the initial defeat of Sauron, and how the Ring ended in Bilbo's hands.

She covers literally thousands of years of history in minutes, aided by striking visuals and Howard Shore's soaring score. Like Elrond, Galadriel speaks poetically, and the words are just as memorable as the images, largely thanks to Cate Blanchett's deep yet soft voice. "Deep in the land of Mordor, in the Fires of Mount Doom, the Dark Lord Sauron forged a master ring, and into this ring, he poured his cruelty, his malice and his will to dominate all life," she says. It's a brilliantly succinct summary that clearly sets the narrative without overwhelming the viewer. There are so many great lines here: "the hearts of men are easily corrupted", "whispers of a nameless fear", "History became legend. Legend became myth." Her monologue explains so much and establishes the drama and action to follow.

