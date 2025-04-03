Professor J. R. R. Tolkien's world of Arda is one of the most detailed and thought-out fantasy worlds in fiction. With a history spanning hundreds and thousands of years, it has already seen countless conflicts between the forces of good and evil before the beginning of Tolkien's best-known work, The Lord of the Rings. In the early 2000s, Sir Peter Jackson adapted the books into a trilogy of films that have become juggernauts of cinema and introduced a new generation of people to Tolkien's world.