As the inhabitants of the fictional world band together to defeat the darkness that threatens them, The Lord of the Rings trilogy introduces many of Middle-earth's most powerful characters. Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is destined to be a king and nearly undefeatable with his sword, Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) sees visions of the future, and Gandalf (Ian McKellen) defies death. However, none of these characters can claim the title of Middle-earth's strongest character. Tolkien's Legendarium includes one Elf noted for his strength, Fëanor, who has a tragic story as his own creations lead to his corruption. But despite the many adaptions of Tolkien's work, ranging throughout Middle-earth's lengthy timeline, he has yet to appear on screen. The closest Fëanor comes to appearing is his statue in Eregion in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, yet it doesn't explore his story, leaving much of the audience unaware of his significance.

Who Was Fëanor, the Strongest Elf in Middle-earth?

Close

Fëanor was a skilled craftsman and warrior during the First Age. Not only did he live during the earliest days of the Elves, but as an extra connection to the story's more relevant events, Fëanor is the uncle of Galadriel. The oldest son of Finwë and his first wife, Míriel (an Elf not affiliated with the Rings of Power character), Fëanor was strong from the beginning. His mother's pregnancy lasted an unusually long time and sapped her strength. Tired, Míriel chose to rest in the gardens of Lórien, eventually refusing to wake, leaving her body behind. Giving birth to the powerhouse that was Fëanor drained Míriel so much that the immortal Elf chose to let herself die.

But the story of Fëanor's birth is only the beginning. He became a linguist and a Loremaster, but he was best known for his creations. Fëanor's craftsmanship is legendary, which is why it is significant that Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) uses his hammer in The Rings of Power. He is credited with making the palantíri, the seeing stones that are still valuable several ages later when Sauron and Saruman (Christopher Lee) use them in the War of the Ring. He also made Fëanorian lamps, which gave off blue light that could not be extinguished. Yet his most influential invention was the three Silmarils, in which Fëanor captured the light of the Two Trees of Valinor. Though beautiful, the Silmarils often brought death and destruction, cutting a bloody path in Middle-earth's history and forcing Fëanor to prove his strength.

Fëanor Was Corrupted Because of His Creation

Image via New Line Cinema

The Silmarils became so important to the world that they inspired the name of Tolkein's book, The Silmarilian. Everyone wanted to get their hands on the Silmarils, especially the Dark Lord Melkor, who influenced an unknowing Fëanor. Playing on his greed, Melkor manipulated Fëanor, feeding his protection of the Silmarils until Melkor stole them for himself, killing Fëanor's father in the process and placing the stolen Silmarils in his crown. Fëanor, now king of the Noldor, set out for revenge, giving Melkor his more recognizable name, Morgoth. In his anger, Fëanor turned from the Valar and swore an oath to cut down any who withheld the Silmarils as he chased Morgoth, who had left Valinor for the shores of Middle-earth.

When Fëanor and his followers needed to cross the sea to follow the Silmarils, they approached a seafaring clan of Elves known as the Teleri, who refused them. Fëanor attacked in the name of his oath, slaughtering the Teleri in the first instance of Elf killing Elf. This atrocity got Fëanor exiled from Valinor and disowned by his family. Yet he did follow Morgoth to Middle-earth, where he and his followers fought Morgoth's army in Dagor-nuin-Giliath, meaning "Battle-under-Stars," which lasted 10 days. Though far outnumbered, Fëanor managed to lead them to victory over the Orcs, but his force was depleted. Fëanor went on with only a small group and was attacked by a group of Balrogs. Despite having just survived a lengthy battle, Fëanor continued to fight the creatures until Gothmog, lord of Balrogs, mortally wounded him. Considering a single Balrog nearly overpowered Gandalf, who is one of the Istari, fighting several is no small feat of strength, solidifying Fëanor status as the strongest Elf in Tolkien's work, if not the strongest character.

Fëanor Proves that Physical Strength Isn't Everything

Image via New Line Cinema

While Fëanor's strength is undeniable, his story isn't like the heroic journey that made Middle-earth famous. Though mighty, Fëanor loses the battle of good and evil as he commits horrible acts. Fëanor's story demonstrates that strength is not the only thing that matters. While Frodo (Elijah Wood) may not be exceptionally strong, he rises to the occasion, enduring the temptation of the One Ring, and ultimately defeating Sauron. This proves that Middle-earth didn't need physical strength but rather the endurance of someone willing to do what is right, no matter the cost. Fëanor may have been an unrivaled craftsman and a nearly unbeatable fighter, but that did not make him a hero.

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX