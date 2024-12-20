In the world of Arda by J. R. R. Tolkien, the race of man is the most numerous and shortest-lived group. They were the second children of the One God, Eru Illúvatar, gifted with the blessing of death, unlike the elves, whose immortal souls are tied to the world's fate. While men's short lives led them to perform great deeds and build mighty civilizations, it also left them particularly susceptible to the trappings of power, and many of their nations in the east and south became followers of the two Dark Lords, Morgoth and Sauron.

Through men, Tolkien demonstrated many of his favorite themes, such as acts of heroism against overwhelming darkness, the corrupting nature of power, and the bonds between family members. When Sir Peter Jackson took on the monumental task of adapting Tolkien's work, he captured these themes and even expanded on them in ways that stuck true to Tolkien's vision. With The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim now in theaters, it's as good a time as any to look back on the best humans in Jackson's films and what made them stand out. These are the most powerful humans in Middle-earth, and this list will rank them based on their might and feats.

10 Denethor II

Played by John Noble

When the last king of Gondor vanished without a clear heir, rulership passed to the Steward of Gondor until such a time that the king or his heir returned. By the time of the War of the Ring, Denethor II (John Noble) ruled from Minas Tirith and dedicated his efforts to holding back increased assaults from Mordor. Unfortunately, these constant attacks led Denethor down a path of paranoia, and following the death of his eldest son, Boromir (Sean Bean), he fell into despair.

Denethor was once a proud and capable leader, but the news of Boromir's death and the overwhelming might of Mordor shatters his mind and makes him think any hope of victory is foolish. Thus, he represents the dangers of despair in a time of crisis and had Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) not taken over the defense of Minas Tirith, Denethor would have led the city to ruin. This makes his character fascinating to dissect, especially when one also includes his complicated relationship with his sons.

9 Grima Wormtongue

Played by Brad Dourif

When the wizard Saruman the White (Sir Christopher Lee) fell into the service of Sauron (Alan Howard), he corrupted the royal advisor to King Théoden (Bernard Hill), Grima (Brad Dourif), as part of his plan to weaken the kingdom of Rohan. Grima poisoned Théoden's mind, leaving him susceptible to Saruman's magical influence, and sowed discontent between the king and his nephew, Éomer (Karl Urban). Grima hoped that, once Rohan had fallen, he could claim Théoden's niece, Éowyn (Miranda Otto), for himself, but his treachery was exposed by Gandalf, forcing him to flee back to Saruman.

Grima is an example of a character whose power comes not through physical might but cunning and treachery. He knows how to use the law to his advantage, twist words to suit his means, and is perceptive enough to pick up on little details. Grima also receives a moment of redemption in the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings, where he avenges himself against Saruman's abuse but is shot dead by Legolas (Orlando Bloom) since the Fellowship was trying to interrogate the wizard.

8 Bard

Played by Luke Evans

Though descended from Girion (Luke Evans), Lord of Dale, Bard (Luke Evans) lives as a poor bargeman in Laketown, transporting barrels to and from the Woodland Realm to provide for his three children. He also has to constantly dodge the spies of the Master of Laketown (Stephen Fry), who sees Bard's kindness towards his fellow citizens as a threat to his authority. For his part, Bard wants to keep his head low and see his family well-fed, but when he smuggles the company of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) into Laketown, he is thrust into a leadership position during tumultuous times.

Bard's storyline is a classic tale of a hero rising to protect his home from adversity, which in this case is Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), the last of Middle-earth's mightiest dragons. Though a skilled archer and a charismatic leader, he doesn't have the same level of experience as others around him, such as Thorin or King Thranduil (Lee Pace) of the Wood Elves. Still, Bard distinguishes himself from them because he recognizes the dangers of greed, only wanting what he needs to help his people and nothing more.

7 Éomer

Played by Karl Urban

After losing their father to an orc arrow and his mother to illness, Éomer and Éowyn were taken in by their uncle, King Théoden, and raised as if they were his children. Éomer grew close to his cousin, Prince Théodred (Paris Howe Strewe) and became a powerful warrior. Unfortunately, Éomer couldn't save his cousin from Saruman's orcs, but though he was banished from Théoden's halls by Grma Wormtongue, he rallied what loyal soldiers he could find and took the fight to the forces of Isengard.

Éomer is one of the most loyal characters in the franchise: no matter the odds, he won't abandon his king or country and keeps fighting until the battle is over. Though a skilled warrior, Éomer doesn't see battle as something glorious, and at one point, tells his sister that she should be grateful that women don't go to war since they are spared battle's horror. This wisdom and his ability to inspire leadership among his men make him the perfect king of Rohan after Théoden is tragically killed in the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

6 Boromir

Played by Sean Bean

As the eldest son of Denethor, Boromir was groomed to one day lead Gondor, and thus, he threw himself completely into the defense of his homeland. When the One Ring arrives in Rivendell, he goes north to suggest that the Ring be used as a weapon against Sauron and then joins the Fellowship to see it destroyed. Unfortunately, the Ring plays on Boromir's love for his people to tempt him to claim it for himself.

Boromir is a tragic hero whose good heart and desperation to help his people lead to his downfall and death. He had the power to inspire those who fought alongside him, and in his brief time with the Fellowship, he established himself as a protector by prioritizing the training and safety of the hobbits Meriadoc Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Peregrin Took (Billy Boyd). His actions lead to a climactic final stand where he defends the hobbits and slays dozens of Uruk Hai by himself before finally being brought down.

5 Faramir

Played by David Wenham

While Boromir was the apple of his father's eye, Denethor saw only disappointment in his second son, Faramir (David Wenham). He lacked his older brother's charisma, but Faramir was no less devoted to the protection of his homeland, though his father could only point out the flaws in Faramir's strategies and berate him for territory lost. While ambushing Harad soldiers on the border of Mordor, Faramir happens upon Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his companions, presenting him with the chance to claim the One Ring and prove his quality.

Jackson's depiction of Faramir is controversial among book fans, but there's no denying that he's still a capable warrior. Rather than face the armies of Mordor in the field, Faramir and his rangers use guerilla tactics to ambush them, though his desperation to win his father's love does lead to him making a suicidal charge following the fall of Osgiliath. Faramir'ss greatest strength, however, is the wisdom to realize that the One Ring cannot be used for good and thus allow Frodo to continue his journey.

4 Éowyn

Played by Miranda Otto

While her brother and cousin ride out to defend Rohan, Éowyn remains in the hall of Edoras, unable to help as her king and country fall to ruin. Her limitations breed restlessness within Éowyn, especially when she is told to stay behind when Théoden rides off to aid Gondor. Rather than comply, Éowyn disguises herself as a man and rides to war, bringing with her the hobbit Merry, who was similarly told to stay behind.

Éowyn's arc is a fascinating tale about duty and moving beyond the misconceptions of war. Though she lacks the experience of her peers, she proves her bravery and determination when she defends her uncle's broken body from Sauron's mightiest servant, the Witch King of Angmar (Lawrence Makoare and Andy Serkis). Though she nearly loses her life to the Nazgûl, Éowyn kills him with Merry's help. Even so, her greatest strength is that she recognizes when to put down the sword and embrace life rather than chase death.