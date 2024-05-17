The Big Picture Andy Serkis' new Lord of the Rings film, The Hunt for Gollum, will explore Gollum's backstory, but more stories from Middle-earth are on the way.

The Witch-king of Angmar would be a significant choice for a new film with a rich backstory.

The Witch-king's story connects deeply to the original trilogy, providing new conflicts and characters for the franchise.

The Lord of the Rings is officially slated to return to live-action with the announcement of a new film in the works. Of course, the next film will explore the character of Gollum (Andy Serkis), who has a long history to offer. Gollum is an obvious choice for expanding the universe, being a complex character that everyone will recognize and sharing a deep connection to the One Ring. Yet, Warner Bros. stated that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is only the first new film, meaning more stories from Middle-earth are on the way. Certainly, with J. R. R. Tolkien's vast worldbuilding, there is no end to material for the franchise. But, while there are many directions these films could take, some stories lend themselves to the world more than others. And one of Tolkien's stories that would make the perfect choice is the tale of the Witch-king of Angmar.

In expanding such a beloved franchise, Warner Bros. will want to ensure that the new story connects to the established ones in more than a vague setting, but the most important thing is that it will create a spectacle for audiences to enjoy. As the lieutenant of Sauron and a powerful enemy of the heroes seen in The Lord of the Rings, the story of the Witch-king would be a fascinating film. Though his backstory is not well-known, it would provide an avenue to expand into Tolkien's lore while exploring a familiar character. Not only is the Witch-king's story connected to the trilogy, but it would add context to the larger world and center on another epic clash of good and evil.

Who Is the Witch-king of Angmar?

Though the name might not be familiar to movie-watchers, the character is. Not only is he one of the nine Ringwraiths deployed to find the Ring Frodo (Elijah Wood) possesses, but the Witch-king is the leader of the group. His first notable appearance comes in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings when he stabs Frodo at Weathertop, speeding up the hobbit's arrival in Rivendell. However, his most memorable scene isn't until The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, when he kills Théoden (Bernard Hill) during the Battle of Pelennor Fields before telling Éowyn (Miranda Otto) that no man can kill him. In response, Éowyn declares that she is no man and runs her blade through the creature, earning her spot as one of the most badass women in fantasy.

In those two moments alone, the Witch-king proves he is a threat, but his backstory is much richer than suggested in the films. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is so jam-packed with action that even the extended editions cannot include all the details. A film about the Witch-king's exploits would help to remedy this issue. Also known as the Lord of the Nazgûl, the Witch-king is a ferocious enemy. Though no villain can cause the same level of threat to Middle-earth as Sauron, the Witch-king provides a menacing antagonist capable of standing against even Gandalf.

What Did Tolkien Write About the Witch-king?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Tolkien revealed the Witch-king's history in the Appendixes as he laid out the events of the Third Age before the story. Like the rest of the Ringwraiths, little is known about the Witch-king during his natural life, but he was one of the nine men who received the lesser rings. The Witch-king set himself apart, so when Sauron returned, and the nine came back as undead wraiths, he was chief of the nine. Though Sauron hid his identity, his lieutenant fought a war with the Northern Kingdoms, specifically Arnor. Establishing his own dark kingdom of Angmar, the deathless Witch-king waged war for over 400 years before declaring victory over the northern kingdoms.

Yet his conquest ended when Gondor united with the Elves of Lindon. Led by Gondor's prince, Eärnur, the Witch-king faced defeat but attempted to get out of it by challenging Eärnur. But it was Rivendell's Glorfindel who fought him. Beaten, the Witch-king returned to Mordor, but he had already reshaped Middle-earth, destroyed the Dúnedain, and made a lasting foe in Eärnur. The Witch-king was eager to face Eärnur again, challenging him to single combat several times until the King of Gondor finally accepted. Though Tolkien didn't record the details of the fight, no one saw Eärnur again. The Witch-king's story has it all – a battle between the forces of good and evil, a personal rivalry, and a victory for the heroes, making it a fitting way to continue the franchise.

The Witch-king's Story Is Deeply Connected to The Lord of the Rings

Close

Though these events occur roughly 1000 years before The Lord of the Rings trilogy, they are deeply connected, but not only through the character himself: The Witch-king's story sets up many elements of the trilogy. When the Witch-king first challenges Eärnur, Glorfindel intervenes, giving the prophecy that the Witch-king will not be killed by a man, which is fulfilled in the Battle of Pelennor Fields when Éowyn destroys him. The fight against Eärnur is significant as he was the final King of Gondor, and his presumed death left the kingdom in the hands of the Stewards until Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) reign. This backstory would provide the franchise with a way to expand into the more distant history of Middle-earth and create variety while still connecting to the original story.

The Witch-king's war holds a lot of potential outside of the connections, finally giving The Lord of the Rings a way to include Glorfindel, who was, unfortunately, cut from the films. It would also allow for an exploration of the Ringwraiths, who are a frightening group that are not given depth in the trilogy. Revealing the mysteries of these creatures would add intrigue, but, most importantly, this story presents a new conflict to the franchise, providing a new set of heroes and an evil, if slightly more tangible, villain. Any new addition to The Lord of the Rings must include a clash between good and evil, and the Witch-king's backstory provides that without returning to the same conflict where we already know the end, allowing the franchise variety while still building on the familiar story.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX