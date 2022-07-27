Prime Video’s prequel series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take us to the Second Age of Middle-Earth and tell the story of great leaders such as Gil-galad and Celebrimbor, two elves who helped to shape J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world. In an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Gil-galad star Benjamin Walker talked about his relationship with Charles Edwards’ Celebrimbor and how the blacksmith of the Rings of Power helps the Elf King in times of need.

In Tolkien's mythology, Gil-galad is the Elf King who helps to forge the alliance between Middle-Earth’s free people to fight against Sauron once the villain takes the mantle of Dark Lord. As for Celebrimbor, he’s the one responsible for forging the Three Rings that were gifted to important Elves. Celebrimbor also worked with Sauron in creating other rings while the villain was still pretending to be an ally to the people of Middle-Earth. In the upcoming prequel series, Celebrimbor will be a close counselor to King Gil-galad, helping him when the king needs a trustworthy ally. As Walker explains it:

"I think when he goes to ponder, he probably keeps it to himself. It's one of those things where where's the king? He's going for a stroll. Oh no. But when it's time for action, and he needs proper counsel, he goes to Celebrimbor. They have a shared experience, an understanding of loss and also the importance of reinvesting in protecting Middle Earth. And also something that you're all talking about the love of the frailty of mankind, that they're aware of the fallibility of them, but also it's one of the things that fascinates us and that we love about them."

It will be interesting to see how characters only mentioned in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy gain life in Prime Video’s prequel series. The series will also tell the origin story of beloved characters, featuring Morfydd Clark as the elf warrior Galadriel, Lloyd Owen as the Núnemor King Elendil, and Robert Aramayo as a young version of Elrond, who would later become the leader of Rivendell.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast also includes Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 2. Check out the full interview below: