Prime Video is being extra generous today with the panel for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power going on at SDCC. Coming into the convention, it was one of the most highly anticipated points of the event, and the streamer definitely delivered with one of the best looks at the show's take on Middle Earth yet in a new trailer along with a deluge of new clips showing the cast in action. While the fun's going on in-person, Prime Video took to Twitter to drop a massive slate of new posters coming exclusively from Hall H.

The new posters are a series of character portraits capturing much of the main cast from Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) on down. Altogether, it's a good round-up of just about everyone who got some significant screen time and a full reveal of their get-ups for the show. Galadriel's poster seems almost directly taken from the footage, hailing from the point at which she first touches the palantír and glimpses a bloody future for the currently peaceful realm.

Plenty of others get the spotlight, including Charles Edwards's Celebrimbor, who'll be appearing on-screen for the first time after being introduced to games with Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Shadow of War. Also shown off are Sophia Nomvete's Princess Deza, Owain Arthur's Prince Durin IV, Benjamin Walker's King Gil-galad, Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir, and Nazanin Boniadi's Bronwyn among others. It's fitting that these posters were revealed during SDCC. They're almost a direct parallel to the previous posters from Prime Video that only gave a small tease of each character, but now that clips and trailers are out and the veil is finally lifted, we get to see everyone in their full glory. Sadly, there is no poster of the infamous Balrog, who'll have to settle for just appearing in the trailer.

Image via Prime Video

The Rings of Power is shaping up as one of Prime Video's biggest series yet and a massive multimillion-dollar production in the world of Lord of the Rings. Based on the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, it takes fans back to the Second Age, before the rise of Sauron and the events of the widely beloved Peter Jackson-directed trilogy. From the trailer, we can gather how a once peaceful Middle Earth for all races is haunted by a reemerging evil. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners for the entire series with J.A. Bayona taking the reins for the first two episodes.

More is certainly on the way involving The Rings of Power here at Collider as SDCC continues. The panel featured conversations with the full cast of the series alongside its myriad of reveals that fall just short of revealing a full episode. For now, check out the full list of SDCC posters below, as well as the brand new trailer released today:

24 Images