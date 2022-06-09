The hands are back. Yes, you know which ones. Since Prime Video decided to tease characters from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with posters that only show their hands, we’ve been circling back to those images every time the cast gets bigger in order to search for hidden information. So, with the announcement of who the new series regulars will be playing, it’s once again time for speculating on how they might influence the events of Season 1, which premieres in three months. The series will center around the creation of the small, circular artifacts that ultimately made Sauron the biggest villain in Middle Earth. It will feature (much) younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

One of the new cast members who is closely associated with the series’ title is Charles Edwards (The Crown). The actor is set to play Celebrimbor, an elf whose skills are inadvertently used to create the rings of power from the title – which later become a source of chaos and destruction. The canon character is already familiar to gamers: He was featured in Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War. In an interview with Empire, series showrunner JD Payne revealed just how important the character is for the prequel series.

“[O]ne of the central figures in the story is the character of Celebrimbor. He’s an Elven smith who was manipulated into helping create the Rings Of Power. We’re excited to be bringing him to Middle-earth. He’s very mysterious.”

Other new cast members’ characters reveal that the Harfoot family is getting bigger and bigger. In the story, the Harfoots are the precursors to the Hobbits – the small and kind creatures we’ve come to know and admire in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy. Dylan Smith (Maze Runner: The Death Cure) and Sara Zwangobani (The Starter Wife) play Largo and Marigold Brandyfoot, and Megan Richards (Wanderlust) embodies Poppy Proudfellow. They join sir Lenny Henry, who was announced earlier this week as one of the Harfoots, a character named Sadoc Burrows.

Highly anticipated, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to become a milestone in terms of production: Season 1 will be the most expensive season ever produced on TV, with a budget of nearly half a billion dollars. All of it will be helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who have teased a five-season arc has been planned, with events from Season 1 only paying off many years later. Director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), helms the first two episodes of the season and sets the tone for the entire series – which has already started production on Season 2.

Prime Video premieres Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2. Check out the new character posters down below.