The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has breathed new life into J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium, bringing fans to an almost unrecognizable Middle-earth. The Amazon Prime Video series delves deep into the Second Age, years before the forging of the 20 Rings of Power, including the One Ring. In this time, Elves, Dwarves, and Men live in long-forgotten places like Lindon, Khazad-dûm, and the Southlands, while an ancient evil lurks in the void and another waits in the shadows. Wherever the show transports viewers to, though, it would be nothing without the characters, some more familiar than others. Without the characters, the spectacular settings of the show would not come to life.

Each Rings of Power character has unique abilities, personalities, and powers. However, it's what they do with them that makes them good or bad. Sometimes, it's not that simple. The line between light and dark is blurred in many cases. However, none of the characters would get much done without power of any kind, whether in the form of physical strength, a position of authority, or magic. No one would be able to fight or protect themselves. Leaders would not be able to command. There would be no order. It binds the characters together, giving them a shared purpose, but sometimes, it consumes them and makes them forget the most important things in life. Power can mean different things, but everyone wants it in some way, shape, or form.

10 Elendil

Played by Lloyd Owen

Elendil (Lloyd Owen) is a Númenórean sea captain who rescues Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) after discovering their raft in the Sundering Seas. In Númenór, Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is suspicious of Elendil and his motives but promotes and tasks him with watching over Galadriel. He brings her to the Hall of Lore, where they discover that Sauron's sigil is a map of the Southlands. Elendil supports Galadriel as she convinces Míriel to join the fight against Sauron and commands his fellow Númenóreans once they land in Middle-earth. However, his faith is tested once he thinks his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry) is dead in the aftermath of Mount Doom's eruption. He questions all his choices but is ready to face what's to come.

Elendil is one of the most essential characters in Lord of the Rings, but his backstory isn't explored too deeply in the books, and he only gets about a two-second scene in Fellowship of the Ring. So, seeing Elendil's early story in Rings of Power is intriguing. His faith and sense of duty give him strength. Like Aragorn, his descendant, he knows how to serve his people and does it quickly and efficiently. Elendil acquires more power as the story progresses, but at this point, his power is limited to his natural talent for leading and commanding, being a simple man.

9 Queen Míriel

Played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Queen Regent Míriel has created a bubble on Númenór that unfortunately bursts once Elendil brings home Galadriel and Halband. After years of friendship, Númenór began snubbing the Elves, but Míriel's father, Tar-Palantir, and the Faithful remained loyal to them and the Valar. This caused unrest, and the Númenóreans threw him off the throne and appointed Míriel the rightful ruler. When Galadriel arrives, Míriel upholds her kingdom's ideals and stands firm. However, Míriel has a few secrets: her father is dying, and she shares his beliefs. She thinks that if Númenór takes one wrong step, the events she's seen in the palantíri will come to pass. Galadriel's arrival is the first step in the vision, but she wrongly assumes the Elf will contribute to Númenór's downfall. When the White Tree bleeds petals, Míriel knows she must send aid to the Southlands. However, as her father warned, darkness awaits her. The eruption of Mount Doom leaves her blind.

Míriel was appointed ruler of Númenór for a reason. She is willing to forsake the ideals of the Faithful, at least on the surface, when it comes to ruling to bring peace. Still, her faith and the events she saw in the palantíri guide her every decision behind the scenes. The Queen Regent's rule is based on the balance of all this. It makes her a more powerful leader than one who only supports the people, like Pharazôn, or a leader who only listens to the Valar, like her father. Once she loses her eyesight, she sees the right direction more clearly than before.

8 Gil-Galad

Played by Ben Walker

High King Gil-Galad (Ben Walker) is angry with Galadriel's insubordination when she and her company return to Lindon. Yet he grants her the ultimate honor: the chance to sail back to Valinor. He's more concerned with Elrond helping Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with a vague yet important project. However, the building of the forge isn't Gil-Galad's priority. He needs confirmation that the dwarfs have found Mithril. Elrond, being friends with Prince Durin (Owain Arthur), is the only person who can uncover the secret, and Gil-Galad urges him to tell him if they've found it. Elves need Mithril to combat the darkness that is threatening their very existence and possibly all of Middle-earth. He never anticipates Elrond's vow of secrecy to Durin. With little time left, Gil-Galad allows Celebrimbor to make the three Elven Rings of Power.

Gil-Galad is willing to do anything to save his people, even if it means using deceit or force. Neither helps him. He foresaw that Galadriel might've inadvertently kept alive the darkness she sought to defeat. He thinks she's brought the darkness, causing harm, so he sends her away. She isn't causing the tree in Lindon to die, but she does keep alive the darkness she meant to snuff out. Gil-Galad also thought he could use Elrond to get close to the dwarfs. The High King suspected they'd found Mithril, but he needed Elrond to want to investigate on his own. He doesn't anticipate Elrond's loyalty to Durin. Gil-Galad tries to do noble things but does them all wrong. As High King, Gil-Galad doesn't even do as much commanding as he should, and his authority is constantly challenged. He has powerful Elven armies at his disposal, but both Elrond and Galadriel disobey him and thwart the secret plans he should've revealed in the first place.

7 Bronwyn

Played by Nazanin Boniadi

Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) shines like the Mithril hidden in the depths and darkness of Khazad-dûm. Her kindness and strength are never dimmed in the brooding village of Tirharad. She isn't like her fellow townsfolk, who constantly underestimate and doubt her. Unsurprisingly, she also doesn't hold the same prejudices against the elves. She isn't afraid of forming a friendship (and something more) with Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Bronwyn isn't just a healer, either. When orcs attack her home and her son, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), her fight or flight moment arrives. She chooses to fight. Her destiny is to lead the village to safety. At Ostirith, she and Arondir rally her fellow villagers to defend themselves. Bronwyn stands at the front lines when battle commences. Even nearly dying from an arrow doesn't keep her down for long. Without her, Tirharad would've fallen just like Horden.

Bronwyn is one of the most powerful characters in Rings of Power because of her unyielding leadership. Despite some townsfolk questioning and doubting her at every turn, she knows there will be a way forward. Hope is one of the biggest, if not the most important, themes in Tolkien's work, and Bronwyn embodies it. However, there's only so much she can do, being a mortal and one of only two people in Tirharad who know how to defend, fight, and protect.

6 Elrond

Played by Robert Aramayo

Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is pure of heart and one of the few characters in Rings of Power with no ulterior motive. He agrees to help Celebrimbor with his project without question. The master smith needs to build a forge quickly, so Elrond visits Prince Durin to ask for collaboration. Durin is suspicious of Elrond's return and thinks he's hiding something, but he goes to Khazad-dûm for friendship. In Eregion, Celebrimbor hints to Elrond that Durin seems secretive, leaving Elrond curious enough to investigate. He discovers the Dwarves have found Mithril, but Durin makes him vow to secrecy. Eventually, Elrond realizes that Gil-Galad wanted to use him to find the Mithril. The High King urges Elrond to confirm the discovery of Mithril because it could save their kind. However, Elrond can't because of his oath. It leaves him in a horrible place and could've been avoided. Thankfully, Elrond finds a way not to betray Durin while helping his kind.

Elrond never has bad intentions and is always caught in a battle of loyalties. He tries to console and convince Galadriel that darkness no longer lingers. It's what he believes and what Gil-Galad claims; he's loyal to both the High King and his friend. Elrond goes to Khazad-dûm for friendship, but Gil-Galad uses him to find Mithril. He is forced to either break his oath and ruin a friendship or watch his people fade, knowing he could've helped them. Despite all the deception and lies, Elrond remains just as honorable as he was from the beginning. He sways even the most stubborn, including Durin and Galadriel, with his caring, innocent, and loyal friendship. Elrond makes those around him want to do better. All of his decisions are made with careful consideration and are always just and admirable. No wonder Elrond will become a powerful leader, even more famous than Gil-Galad.

5 Arondir

Played by Ismael Cruz Cordova

Arondir is the only elf stationed at the watch tower, Ostirith, who has found hope in the people of Tirharad after watching them for nearly 80 years. He forms a deep friendship with Bronwyn, and together, they investigate the ruins of the neighboring village of Horden. While exploring the tunnel constructed under the town, the archer is captured by the orcs, who have kidnapped men and elves and made them dig trenches. After all of his comrades are killed while trying to escape, he is brought to Adar (Joseph Mawle), who frees him so he can tell the people at Ostirith to forsake the Southlands or bend the knee. Arondir stands with Bronwyn and defends the Southlands in the battle against Adar and the orcs.

Arondir's bravery shines through in some of the darkest moments of Rings of Power. He isn't scared of wanting to be with Bronwyn or going down the tunnels under Horden, even though his people are leaving the area. Once captured, he fights the orcs, allowing his fellow elves to try to escape, knowing he'll likely die. He fights for the Southlanders despite their previous hatred of him. Without Arondir's faith, leadership, and protection, the Southlanders would've likely perished or been made slaves to Adar. When Bronwyn loses hope, he convinces her to fight for her home and people, and he helps her devise several plans to take down the orcs. Arondir puts up an incredible fight, but being virtually the only skilled fighter and solider, he, like Brownyn, can only do so much to help. Still, Arondir's leadership level and hope in dire situations give him more power than any magical ability or intimidating army.

4 Adar

Played by Joseph Mawle

Adar (Sindarin for "father") is the mysterious leader of the orcs in the Southlands. His plans are initially clouded, but it's apparent that they aren't good, as the orcs have enslaved men and elves to dig a tunnel. He releases Arondir to tell the Southlanders to leave or pledge themselves to him, and when some don't, he seizes Ostirith. Looking for Sauron's sword hilt, he threatens to destroy the village and its people if they don't hand it over. When he gets it during the height of the battle, Galadriel and Halbrand intercept him. Galadriel has heard of Elves like him, whom Morgoth "tortured" and "twisted" into "a new and ruined form of life." Adar is one of the first orcs, the Moriondor, or Sons of the Dark. He prefers "Uruk." Finally, Adar's plan comes to fruition: Mount Doom awakens, turning the Southlands into a shadowland, and his children finally have a home.

With how mysterious Adar is initially, it's not hard to mistake him for Sauron, especially since he's so revered by the orcs and has an unsettling, quiet reflectiveness. He's planting Alfirin seeds one minute and brutally killing someone in the next. He might not be the Dark Lord, but Adar is still pretty terrifying, having once succeeded in killing Sauron himself. Anyone who accomplishes that and is willing to lead and care for a hoard of orcs is powerful. Adar stops at nothing to give his children a home of their own, and he thinks his intentions are honorable. No one is safe from him and his plans, not even Sauron.

3 Galadriel

Played by Morfydd Clark

After her brother Finrod is killed, Galadriel vows to take up his mantle and continue hunting Sauron. As the Commander of the Northern Armies, she scours Middle-earth relentlessly for any sign of him. However, she stretches her company thin, and they mutiny against her. Her insubordination towards the High King's orders leaves her with a one-way ticket to Valinor, but she jumps ship at the last minute, feeling her work isn't done. In the Sundering Seas, she meets Halbrand, and they take refuge in Númenór. Desperate to return to Middle-earth, Galadriel uses Halbrand's royal lineage to convince Míriel to send aid to the Southlands. When they arrive in Tirharad, she and Halbrand capture Adar, but it's too late; Mount Doom erupts. Helping a dying Halbrand and helping to make the Rings of Power becomes her new goal. However, her worst nightmare emerges once Halbrand reveals his identity and asks her to join him. Galadriel ensures the three Elven rings are made without Sauron's dark magic.

Galadriel has an iron will that frequently gets her into trouble. As Halbrand says, she's constantly galloping into battle without thinking or strategizing. All she sees is her mission, but she almost loses herself to it along the way. Trying to find the light, she touches the darkness. With her unrelenting persistence and hatred of being doubted and cast aside, she becomes consumed by her vengeance to the point where she alienates herself from her loved ones. Yet, despite her faults, Galadriel has unwavering strength as a formidable warrior. Combined, her fighting skills and willfulness allow her to best many of her foes. She glides in battle as if dancing and commands soldiers with unmatched passion. When she puts her mind to something, it's done with great power, but it could either end well or result in disaster.

2 The Stranger

Played by Daniel Weyman

The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) arrives in Middle-earth just as a mysterious darkness starts to make itself known. He shoots out of the sky and lands near the Harfoot's encampment, where Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) finds him. She and her friend Poppy (Megan Richards) care for him, as he doesn't have much of his memory. He only seems to remember a certain star pattern and that he has magical powers he can't control. Nori risks helping him, so he protects her and her family. He pulls their caravan so they aren't left behind and uses his powers for good. However, they are still untamed and have put Nori in danger several times. After nearly killing her while reviving a tree, the Stranger departs. Knowing the Mystics are looking for him, Nori puts the encampment and her family in even greater danger, trying to throw them off his trail. Once his memories return, The Stranger saves Nori and her family and eliminates the Mystics. He and Nori embark on an adventure.

The Stranger is one of the Istari (wizards). Despite him being nameless, Lord of the Rings fans know that only a handful of wizards arrived in Middle-earth to help in the war against evil. When he lands near the Harfoot's encampment, the Stranger's immense power ripples out of him unchecked. As he becomes more aware of himself and his powers, certain spells come quickly, but he can't control their sheer force and deadliness. When the Mystics return his memory, his abilities are even greater and more refined with the help of the Dweller's staff, and he quickly vanquishes them. It's safe to say he can hold his own in any conflict or battle, as he holds a power few on Middle-earth possess.

1 Sauron/Halbrand

Played by Charlie Vickers

Halbrand meets Galadriel in the Sundering Seas. He's a Southlander who fled his village after an orc attack, but he isn't willing to give Galadriel any more information. In Númenór, he's even more unwilling to hear her pleas for him to accept his lineage and throne and help her in the war for the Southlands. His people once stood with Morgoth. However, she gives him hope, and he agrees to go to Middle-earth, where their mutual enemy thrives. After being injured in battle, Galadriel takes Halbrand to Eregion to heal. He meets Celebrimbor, and they become close while working with Mithril. Galadriel gets suspicious and investigates his lineage. There is no King of the Southlands. While she confronts him, Halbrand reveals he is Sauron and explains that he only ever wanted to heal Middle-Earth. He asks her to be his queen and to bind him to the light, but she vows never to stand by his side. Sauron returns to Mordor to begin planning.

Halbrand knows how to think on his feet and realize things most would overlook. It is the only skill Sauron shows off without revealing himself. Whether anything he says is part of his deeper manipulations is unknown. He negotiates with Míriel while Galadriel spins her up. When Galadriel is thrown into a cell, he knows exactly how she got there. Besides being articulate and convincing, Sauron can read and enter minds to deceive his victims. His physical strength is unmatched, being a Maiar, but he hardly needs it as he can worm his way inside someone's head with a few words. Sauron's power is so great that it's terrifying and ensnares the senses in the blink of an eye.

