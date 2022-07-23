One of the highlights of San Diego Comic-Con Day 2 was almost certainly the Hall H panel for Prime Video's upcoming series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premiered a brand-new trailer in addition to the Q&A with the massive cast, all of which is available to watch for those who couldn't make the event.

But the fun didn't stop there, as Collider's own Perri Nemiroff got the chance to speak with cast members Sophia Nomvete, Tyroe Muhafidin, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, and Dylan Smith about what it was like to work on such an expansive series, finding the intimate moments in a massive story, and about the bond forged between co-stars.

Image via Prime Video

One of the things Vickers, who plays human with a mysterious past Halbrand, said really struck a chord with him was how willing showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were to listen to their cast when it came to the script, and how that made for a much more positive experience.

"If there was something that wasn't working with you on a scene, you could walk up to them on the day and ask for something to change. And they would take on your thoughts. Sometimes they'd say no, shut up, in much nicer words, but often they would change things. And you would think on something this scope, with with the amount of preparation that the time and effort they've put into it, that they would be quite reluctant to change. But that really wasn't the case at all. It almost felt like you were on a really small budget indie film."

Muhafidin, who plays Theo, the son of Nazanin Boniadi's Bronwyn, added that this collaborative, friendly attitude extended out to the crew as well, and shouted them out for being a welcoming group of people. Smith, who plays Largo Brandyfoot, went on to say that by virtue of working together in New Zealand for a year and a half, the cast grew to care about each other in a way that made the transition to the screen.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Teases Balrog and Rise of Sauron

On hearing how close the cast had grown, and how they were allowed to bring their personal friendships and relationships with them and translate it into the show, Nemiroff followed up by asking if any of them could recall a moment their scene partner helped them reach something in their character that they couldn't have managed alone.

Nomvete, whose character is Dwarven princess Disa, said she found a lot of freedom in playing the first female dwarf, while also finding a lot of intimacy in the moments with her scene partner Owain Arthur, who plays Durin:

"I play the female dwarf, the first female dwarf and I think we're seeing the kind of detail of that culture and race and kingdom for the first time. And so we have so much gregariousness and joy and heart, so to be able to kind of play those scenes and feel quite free and safe was was really exciting. And also there are some wonderfully intimate moments between myself and Owain Arthur, who plays Durin. And I just remember regardless of where the camera was shooting, I always felt like I had an exceptional performance to play against. Everything was really alive in every moment, regardless of what was going on around us."

Kavenagh, who plays Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, added that her friendship with Megan Richards, who plays fellow Harfoot, Poppy Proudfellow, really changed how the two of them played their characters and their constant improv in rehearsals led to a natural dynamic unfolding:

"I just feel really grateful that Megan and I just, we get on and we got on from the start. And we didn't have a chemistry test. It just worked out that way, so I think that was really amazing. And then a lot of our rehearsals actually were comprised of a lot of improvisation. And so we kind of worked around that and Megan is just really present on screen, and really kind of open and and just like great comedic timing, and just wonderful to to act alongside. It was really important. It really helped it and I think you'll really connect with her character too."

For Muhafidin, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power marks his first major role, and as Nemiroff put it, is an "ambitious project" for the first one out of the gate. When asked if any of his costars had valuable advice to share with him, Muhafidin said:

"I think everyone gave me good advice. People I was working with, and, you know, people I wasn't working with just purely off the basis that we're in completely different worlds. But I think every single member of the cost sort of took me under their wing, which I'm really, really grateful for. And, you know, I was put on a massive set, which I'd never been on before. And, Ismael and Naz in particular their experience helped me a lot. They made me feel so comfortable, and I'm so grateful for them. "

On hearing Muhafidin reference his scene partners Boniadi, and Ismael Cruz Cordova, who plays Bronwyn's romantic interest Arondir, he was asked how Theo felt at the idea of their relationship, to which he replied:

"He's not happy, you can say that a little. Obviously, the history between the humans and the elves you know, 1000s of years prior, Theo's ancestors sided with Morgoth and fought against the elves, and so in punishment for their doing that they got banished and had to restart in almost the slums of the Southlands. And it's patrolled by the Elves. And you know, and it was generations ago, and Theo thinks and Bronwyn thinks, and I think the whole village thinks that it's time to move past it and move forward, but the Elves just won't forget. So there's a lot of tension in there. And especially when your mom is dating one of them."

But Bronwyn and Arondir's isn't the only relationship that viewers should watch out for. When asked about the connection between Durin and Disa, and the differences in how they approach fighting for what they want, Nomvete said Durin finds himself torn, having to contend with not only his relationship with Disa, but with his father and with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) as well, whereas Disa is far more straight-forward and has no problems doing what she thinks is right:

"I think the biggest difference is that Durin is torn, and Disa is not. Disa knows exactly what it is that she wants, and that she thinks is right for her and her husband and her kingdom. You know, she is a female dwarf for the people. She is for her kingdom, she is for the heart and for the good of everyone around her. And I think so she knows no bounds and sees no other way, but the way that she wants to walk. And of course, Durin has so much to contend with, with his father Elrond, and our relationship. So that's a little bit of to and fro for him."

Though Smith remained light on the details when it came to talking about what can be expected from Largo Brandyfoot, that doesn't mean his character should be counted out. When asked if his character was holding a weapon or a farming tool in his character poster, Smith demurred and called it a "walking stick" before saying he couldn't divulge more than that.

Image via Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

Vickers was asked about his character's fateful meeting with Galadriel, and how that moment changed the life of Halbrand, a human on the run from his past. Vickers mused that the meeting not only changed Halbrand's life, but likely saved it, saying:

"There's a chance had he not met her that his life might have not gone on? And I think that that's interesting. In that moment, when they first meet, they are survival to each other. It's like if he hadn't met her, he was still stuck on this raft in the middle of the Sundering Seas. So I think that their fates crossing paths opens up this whole world for Hal and makes him question so many things in his past, and then it also makes him reassess the kind of man he might be in the future."

To wrap things up, Kavanagh was asked about how her character Nori subverts Harfoot tradition, and whether this was something she felt to be innate or rather was the result of some event in her life. Kavanagh said:

"I think she has an innate curiosity, that's for sure. And I think I really wanted to make sure that it didn't come across as something that was purely out of just selfish interest in the unknown, that she's very aware she's had to bear this responsibility. And she's had to from a really young age to care for her siblings, and her family, and the community, in a way that she's probably had to grow up a bit too quickly. And so I thought that it just made sense to ground that in in wanting to subvert Harfoot tradition, to improve the quality of life and that that's where the curiosity into the unknown comes from as well. She leads with the idea that a fear of risk can be greater than the risk itself. And she's just constantly pushing that, but sometimes it gets people into a bit of danger but it's with the best of intentions."

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2. Check out the full interview below: