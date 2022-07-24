During an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Sophia Nomvete explained the difference between her dwarven ruler Disa and Prince Durin (Owain Arthur). Nomvete spoke with Collider about her character as part of the San Diego Comic-Con, revealing more plot points for the upcoming show.

In the highly-anticipated series, Arthur plays the role of Prince Durin IV, heir of the underground kingdom of Khazad-Dûm. Khazad-Dûm is a fan-favorite location explored in Peter Jackson’s first The Lord of the Rings movie, where Gandalf fights a fiery Balrog to allow the Fellowship of the Ring to escape a gruesome death. In J.R.R. Tolkien mythology, Durin is also one of the Dwarven Kings to wield a Ring of Power, one of the magical artifacts created by Sauron and Celebrimbor. Since the upcoming show will explore the creation of the titular rings, Durin is expected to be one of the show's central characters.

Durin won’t be alone while leading Khazad-Dûm to its glory, as he’ll be accompanied by his wife, Disa. Created for the show, Disa is a dwarven noble determined to do what’s best for her people, something that pushes her in a different direction than Durin. As Nomvete explains it:

"I think the biggest difference is that Durin is torn, and Disa is not. Disa knows exactly what it is that she wants, and that she thinks is right for her and her husband and her kingdom. You know, she is a female dwarf for the people. She is for her kingdom, she is for the heart and for the good of everyone around her. And I think so she knows no bounds and sees no other way, but the way that she wants to walk. And of course, Durin has so much to contend with, with his father Elrond, and our relationship. So that's a little bit of to and fro for him."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast includes Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Charles Edwards, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Nazanin Boniadi, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 2.