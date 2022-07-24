Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers reveals his character Halbrand's story is defined by a fateful encounter with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the fan-favorite elven leader. During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Vickers was part of a cast of interviews with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, giving away new plot details for the highly-anticipated show.

One of the most intensive sequences of the upcoming series takes place in the Sundering Seas, where Galadriel and Halbrand need to work together to survive the fury of the waves while on board a precarious raft. While the series will explain how the elf warrior became the ruler of Lothlórien, it will also expand on J.R.R. Tolkien to show how Galadriel affected the lives of hundreds of people in Middle-Earth. One of these people was Halbrand, a new character created exclusively for the show and whose journey is defined by his encounter with Galadriel. Reflecting on this curious meeting, Vickers said:

"There's a chance had he not met her that his life might have not gone on? And I think that that's interesting. In that moment, when they first meet, they are survival to each other. It's like if he hadn't met her, he was still stuck on this raft in the middle of the Sundering Seas. So I think that their fates crossing paths opens up this whole world for Hal and makes him question so many things in his past, and then it also makes him reassess the kind of man he might be in the future."

While we still don’t know much about Halbrand, it sounds like he’ll become a close ally to Galadriel. Since The Rings of Power retells the story of Sauron’s rise to power and the creation of the titular rings, it looks like fate will bring Halbrand and Galadriel together to fight a new Dark Lord and protect Middle-Earth against the forces of evil. And it all starts at their meeting in the Sundering Sea.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast includes Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Charles Edwards, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 2. Check out our full interview with the cast below: