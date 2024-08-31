When The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power first hit Prime Video in 2022, some were likely a little confused as to the nature of the Harfoots. They weren't called Hobbits, but they were the same size as our heroes from The Lord of the Rings movies. The Shire was nowhere in sight, but it seemed like newcomer Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) was taking Frodo's place as our resident halfling. J.R.R. Tolkien himself once noted that Harfoots eventually settled in Bree, the westernmost point where many groups of Hobbits were born. So, what's the difference between these two groups of little folk? Well, there are a few things that set Harfoots apart.

Admittedly, there's a lot that Tolkien didn't tell us about Harfoots. Whether he knew all the answers or had little desire to communicate them is unknown, but he does mention them fairly early on in his writings about Middle-earth. In fact, in the opening prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring, titled "Concerning Hobbits," Tolkien first expanded upon the origins of the Hobbit people. Here, the professor reveals that the Harfoots are ancestors of the creatures we'd one day know as Hobbits. "The Harfoots were browner of skin, smaller, and shorter, and they were beardless and bootless," Tolkien described in the extended prologue. "Their hands and feet were neat and nimble; and they preferred highlands and hillsides." Additionally, the word Harfoot itself comes from the Old English word combo, hǣr-fōt, which can mean "hair" and "feet," or more precisely in this case, hairy feet.

Of course, when it comes to Hobbits, Tolkien actually describes three different sorts in "Concerning Hobbits." While Harfoots are the first, there were also the Stoors and the Fallohides, each of which had differing traits of their own. Stoors were generally larger, and settled most often in flatlands and beside rivers, while the Fallohides had fairer skin and hair, were a bit taller (as far as Hobbits are concerned anyway), and found themselves most often in woodlands. In Tolkien's Lord of the Rings prologue, the Harfoots are clearly the most well-defined, which is likely why those behind The Rings of Power took an interest in adapting them to the streaming screen.

One major difference between the Hobbits we see in the Shire in the Third Age and the Harfoots we see in the Second is their overall lifestyle. The Hobbits of Hobbiton (and the rest of the Shire) are a bit more communal, celebrating together in relative luxury compared to their ancestors. The Shire serves as a landing spot for the Hobbits, and they rarely venture outside their borders, with Bree being as far as they'll often dare to go. Only Bilbo, Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin are known to have explored the rest of the Middle-earth map in the Third Age of Tolkien's official canon. But it is not this way with Harfoots, who have a very different outlook on life than their descendants would have thousands of years later.

We see in The Rings of Power that Harfoots live a nomadic lifestyle. They travel almost constantly and don't seem to settle long before moving on to the next thing. They carry wagons with them as they go, and if one falls behind, there's no communal aid to carry them along. They are often seen throughout Season 1 telling stories and singing about those they've lost, even laughing at some of their deaths. This is a far cry from the Third Age Hobbits of the Shire and certainly from the likes of those of the Fellowship who were willing to lay down their own lives for the other. Despite that, Tolkien does note that Harfoots often got along well with Dwarves and that they "long lived at the foothills of the mountains" during their nomadic travels (Fallohides, by contrast, were closer to the Elves). Hopefully, we'll see that explored a bit more on Rings of Power.

But in stark contrast to how the Prime Video series explains them, Tolkien had more to say about the Harfoots' way of life. "They moved westward early, and roamed over Eriador as far as Weathertop while the others were still in Wilderland," the author explained. "They were the most normal and representative variety of Hobbit, and far the most numerous." This seems a bit strange when compared to what we see in Rings of Power, where the Harfoots' numbers have dwindled, and their own strangeness keeps them from seeing the pure beauty of the world. Going a step further, Tolkien also explained that, unlike how they're portrayed on the series, the Harfoots of his world were a bit more like Hobbits than one might think. "They were the most inclined to settle in one place," he continued, "and longest preserved their ancestral habit of living in tunnels and holes." Maybe Rings of Power is waiting to introduce this aspect of Harfoot living in the future...

Of course, the Harfoots eventually traveled north to Bree, where they would settle along with a small group of Fallohides. There, the two groups of Hobbits would intermarry until the people that we know from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings came to be. Sometime between their initial stay in Bree and the Third Age, the Shire was settled and populated by these groups. At an unknown point, the Harfoot and Fallohide names fell away to the annals of history, and the word Hobbit became the primary name for the halflings who inhabited these lands. But just because Harfoots and their fellow Hobbits were eventually indistinguishable — aside from a few clear cosmetic differences — didn't mean that certain traits weren't elevated.

"Even in Bilbo's time the strong Fallohidish strain could still be noted among the greater families, such as the Tooks and the Masters of Buckland," Tolkien explained. No doubt, the professor's note that "no trace" of a beard on either the Harfoots or the Fallohides implies a strong connection between the Hobbits of old and the Baggins clan who would one day help save Middle-earth. The notion that the Harfoots might aid in the eventual defeat of Sauron in the Second Age — something we've been witnessing slowly on The Rings of Power — and their descendants in the Shire would one day do the same in the Third is poetic in a way. Whether it's how Tolkien intended their story to be told or not, it's clear that these new halflings in Rings of Power and the Hobbits we know and love from The Lord of the Rings are not to be underestimated.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video with new episodes out every Thursday.

