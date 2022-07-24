Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Tyroe Muhafidin revealed more details about his character Theo during 2022’s SDCC, underlining how his family history defines his place in Middle-Earth. In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for the highly-anticipated series, Muhafidin also spoke about the tense relationship between humans and elves during the Second Age of Middle-Earth.

The Rings of Power will take us back to Middle-Earth long before Sauron rose to power and almost conquered the world. At this moment in history, the free people of Middle-Earth are still dealing with the consequences of the war against Morgoth, the first Dark Lord to ever threaten to swallow all life. One of the characters created especially for the show to explore the world’s history is Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), a woman from the human village of Tirharad who gets romantically involved with the Silvan Elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova).

In the upcoming series, Tirharad is inhabited by the descendants of humans who took Morgoth’s side and fought against elves. The survivors from the great war were cursed and now have to live under the watchful eyes of elven people, which only aggravates the tension between the two races.

In the series, Muhafidin plays Theo, the son of Bronwyn, and in our interview with the cast, he explains how his people’s history influences his relationship with his family. In Muhafidin’s words:

"He's not happy, you can say that a little. Obviously, the history between the humans and the elves you know, 1000s of years prior, Theo's ancestors sided with Morgoth and fought against the elves, and so in punishment for their doing that they got banished and had to restart in almost the slums of the Southlands. And it's patrolled by the Elves. And you know, and it was generations ago, and Theo thinks and Bronwyn thinks, and I think the whole village thinks that it's time to move past it and move forward, but the Elves just won't forget. So there's a lot of tension in there. And especially when your mom is dating one of them."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast includes Charles Edwards, Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 2. Check out our full interview with the cast below: