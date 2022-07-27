He spoke about how they're living in the gold age, where they have everything they could want.

Prime Video's latest epic series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promises to expand the world of J.R.R. Tolkein like never before. In telling the expansive prequel to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, the roster of characters was expanded, drawing both from the lore of Middle Earth, and creating brand-new characters as well.

One such character is Kemen (Leon Wadham) a young Numenorean nobleman, and the son of Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), who is himself an advisor to Numenorean queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). While Kemen does seem to live a charmed life at first, it's that very privilege that causes tensions between him and his father.

When asked to explain the relationship, Wahdam said:

"Listen, Pharazôn is a great man. And I think the children of powerful people can fall into two categories, you could argue. They can try and match and outdo their parents, or they can coast with a level of entitlement. And I think he's more in that category, at the point we meet him. He's, you know, he's landed in a position of incredible privilege. He's living in a golden age, he's got everything he's ever wanted. There's no real desire for that to go away. And so I think his dad's frustration with him is that he's not bringing any new ideas to the table, because the ideas of the day have served him really well personally. And his journey is one where he's going to have to interrogate what he stands for, and what he thinks is worth fighting for, and what that fight might actually entail."

