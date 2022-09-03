It's exciting to be back in Middle-earth courtesy of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The streamer only recently debuted the first two episodes of the fantasy series based on the works of J. R. R. Tolkien, and it seems the show is already a huge success. The season premiere racked up an impressive 25 million global viewers in its first day, eclipsing previously held records at Prime Video and becoming the streamer's biggest premiere ever.

Tolkien’s works, upon which the series is based, are considered fantasy legends, and as such, it is no surprise that over twenty years since the release of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, the stories of Middle-earth still possess great pull.

Following the series launch in 240 countries and territories across the globe and this new feat, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke has commented on the achievement while awarding plaudits to the creative team, the Tolkien estate as well as the millions of fans around the world which have made it a good start to another epic adventure. The remarks read:

“It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories - among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre - have led us to this proud moment. I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew - for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy. And it is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power offers a return to the Second Age of Middle-earth, beginning during a time of peace and onto the forging of the rings of power. The series will cover events that happened thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Joining the pair to executive produce the series include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman produce the series, with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström directing. Wayne Che Yip serves as co-executive producer.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will launch new episodes weekly through the October 14 season finale. You can watch the first two episodes on Prime Video.

