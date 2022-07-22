If you are part of the unlucky group of people that couldn’t attend the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel at today’s SDCC, you’ll be happy to know that Prime Video made the entire thing available on YouTube, so you can get a feel of what it was like, what the cast had to say about the upcoming (and highly anticipated) series, and all the information revealed. Set to premiere in early September, the epic show will chronicle the creation of the rings that ultimately led to transforming Sauron in one of Middle Earth’s biggest threats.

The main reveal from the panel was, of course, the new trailer that was debuted at the event (and shown repeatedly), which highlighted the fact that Sauron’s presence in the series is very much real and the original film series villain is already feared across Middle Earth — and taken as a serious threat. The trailer also revealed the return of another evil villain, the Balrog which lurks in the depths of Moria.

The panel also featured the huge cast of the series, which came out in separate blocks to answer questions and introduce clips featuring their characters. The slates included Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-Galad), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Peter Mullan (King Durin III), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Markella Kavenagh (Nori Brandyfoot), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Miriel), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazon), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Ema Horvath (Earien), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), and Maxim Baldry (Isildur).

Image via Prime Video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to become a milestone in terms of production: Season 1 will be the most expensive season ever produced on TV, with a budget of nearly half a billion dollars. All of it will be helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who have teased a five-season arc has been planned, with events from Season 1 only paying off many years later. Director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), helms the first two episodes of the season and sets the tone for the entire series – which has already started production on Season 2.

The series will premiere September 2. You can watch the full Q&A panel below, and also check out the official synopsis for the series: