The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has introduced fans to a whole different side of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium, where everything from the landscape to bustling cities and even some characters is part of an unrecognizable Middle-earth. The Amazon Prime Video series explores the events of the Second Age, the time period when the Rings of Power were created, centuries before the One Ring came to Frodo. Elves, Dwarves, and Men live in long-forgotten places like Lindon, Khazad-dûm, and the Southlands. There are some new faces and some familiar ones, but even they aren't exactly recognizable to their Third Age selves. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) isn't quite a Commander of armies or Lord of Rivendell yet, and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is neither gentle, delicate, nor content to stay in Lothlórien. One thing is similar in this ancient Middle-earth, though. The same restless evil lurks in the shadows until it's ready to act.

The characters of Rings of Power take viewers on an adventure they never expected without leaving Tolkien's ever-present themes out. In the Second Age of Middle-earth, hope is never meager, the line between good and evil can sometimes blur, and the danger of power is ever-present. However, sometimes, Rings of Power's story isn't quite perfect and leaves much to be desired. Plot holes form, from pointless details to weak conflicts that make no sense, leaving fans confused, questioning, and wondering.

10 Sauron marking Finrod's body

Characters: Sauron and Finrod

In Galadriel's beginning introduction, she says that after Morgoth's defeat during the Great War, his orcs spread all over Middle-earth, multiplying under the command of Sauron, his most devoted servant. Her brother Finrod vowed to seek and destroy Sauron, but the cunning sorcerer found and killed him first, marking his dead body with a symbol. After taking on Finrod's mantle, Galadriel discovers Sauron's sigil carved into an anvil at one of his strongholds in Forodwaith and realizes the mark was left as a trail for orcs to follow. Galadriel thinks if they continue north, they'll come across it again. Later, in Númenór's Hall of Lore, she learns through a spy's account that the mark is a map of the Southlands, where Morgoth planned for his orcs to live and carry out his dark deeds.

Marking the symbol on the fortress's anvil and other places the scattered orcs might go is smart. It gives them a sign, a literal map, of where to go that will one day become their home of Mordor. However, if Sauron left the symbol in places for his orcs to find, to shepherd them to the Southlands, why would he mark Finrod's body with it? There's no point unless his body was left for passing orcs to see. Anyone who sees the mark on Finrod (and knows what a map of Middle-earth looks like) will discover Morgoth and Sauron's intentions of moving the orcs to the Southlands. Galadriel is slow to realize it's a map, but she does know it's a mark that leads the orcs somewhere. Has she never been to the Southlands or seen a map of it? It's also a wonder she's only ever found the symbol twice during her centuries-long hunt for Sauron.

9 Men and Elves are oblivious to the orcs digging trenches

Characters: The Men, Elves, and Orcs

After inspecting an ill cow that had grazed east toward Hordern, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) begin investigating. They discover that the village has been decimated, and a tunnel has been dug underneath. Arondir enters the tunnel but is captured by orcs. They take him to the front of the trench, where they are making his fellow company of Elves and a group of humans digs further. Eventually, he's the only one left alive once Adar (Joseph Mawle) spares him.

When Arondir volunteers to cut down a huge tree in their way, he sees the sizable destruction the orcs have brought to the Southlands. Carving the miles of trenches along the demolished land must have taken time. Yet somehow, the orcs and their slaves did it completely undetected by the Elves at Ostirith and the various villages of men throughout the area. Elves are supposed to have perfect eyesight (that's why the watchtower lacks binoculars), so how did they miss something of this scale? Not to mention, Ostirith has a perfect view of everything in the Southlands. It's a small detail to get confused that makes the story less believable.

8 Galadriel not knowing about Adar's takeover of the Southlands

Character: Galadriel

In her beginning introduction, Galadriel says that after her brother Finrod's death, she took on his mission of finding and destroying Sauron. She became High-King Gil-galad's (Ben Walker) Commander of the Northern Armies, and with her company of soldiers, she hunted the Dark Lord to the ends of the Earth for centuries. However, after a while, his trail grew thin. For many Elves, the pain of the Great War dwindled, but not for Galadriel. Her relentless, unyielding search brought her to a place where little dared to go: one of Sauron's fortresses in Forodwaith, the icy northernmost waste. Where her journey led her over the centuries, why Sauron's trail grew thin, and how she came to Forodwaith are unknown. Only after Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) tells her that his home in the Southlands was overthrown by orcs does she start to believe evil is rising there.

Surely, if Galadriel and her company had looked all over Middle-earth for Sauron and any lead on his whereabouts, they would've known or at least heard whispers of what was happening in the Southlands and that Adar was leading an army of orcs in the area. She searched for Sauron for centuries but only learned about the turmoil in the Southlands from Halbrand. Galadriel knew Sauron's sigil was leading the orcs to some unknown place but never looked into it. She was prepared to keep looking for the mark, hoping it would lead somewhere. Still, Galadriel didn't even know the sigil was a map. So it's no surprise she was clueless about everything concerning the Southlands.

During the battle of the Southlands, Galadriel and Halbrand capture and interrogate Adar. They think they've won, having Adar and Sauron's sword hilt. They don't know that Adar switched the hilt and sent Waldreg up to Ostirith to unlock the dam, which sends the nearest lake flooding down into the orcs' tunnels and straight into Mount Doom's dormant lava pit. The millions of gallons of water disturb the volatile volcano. It erupts, decimating the entire Southlands. Meanwhile, the Harfoots are on their perilous migration, and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) mentions they're heading to the Grove, somewhere northeast toward the Sea of Rhûn. When they arrive, several volcanic bombs have destroyed the area, including an apple orchard. Sadoc says that his great-grandfather told him about mountains in the south that could spit fire-rock. The mountains go to sleep for hundreds of years, only to wake again when a new evil rises.

Looking at a map of Middle-earth and following the Harfoots' migration trail, the Grove is nowhere near Mount Doom or even the Southlands. Before reaching the Grove, they head northeast along the Thistledell and the Braids, close to the Sea of Rhûn. So, how did the volcanic bombs reach that far? It seemed the only thing to do was to let the Harfoots know something is amiss down south. Having the orchard destroyed also allows The Stranger to try and heal something again. Still, none of this works when looking at the map or thinking about it pragmatically.

6 Adar leading the orcs to the watch tower when he knows it's vacant

Character: Adar

While the orcs hold them captive in the trenches, Arondir and the group of Elves stage a breakout. Only Arondir survives, and the orcs take him to Adar, their leader. He tells the Elf to deliver a message to the survivors who have taken refuge in Ostirith: either they swear fealty to him and relinquish their claim on the Southlands, or they will perish. When Bronwyn reveals the message to the rest of the villagers, Waldreg convinces half of them to come with him to join Adar. Thankfully, Arondir inspires some hope with his plan. They evacuate the villagers back into town while Arondir waits out Adar and the orcs. When they arrive, Arondir traps them and blows up the watchtower, which destroys everything in its path, including many of the orcs.

Adar leading his orcs into the watchtower is a massive miscalculation for the centuries-old Moriondor, who was born an Elf but became one of the first orcs. Even if his Elf eyes weren't as good as they once were, and he didn't see a whole group of villagers leaves the watchtower, he had to have heard with his Elvish hearing that no one was inside when he and the orcs strolled up to Ostirith's gates. Did he think the villagers would still be there, waiting patiently to be killed? That the sword hilt would just be waiting there for him? Plus, going to the watchtower left Adar and the orcs open to an ambush, closing them off into a hole with one exit, which Arondir uses to his advantage. Adar doesn't seem shocked that no one is there or that the watchtower is crumbling before him, leaving viewers confused and unsatisfied. All this moment manages to do is bring the fight back to Tirharad. It falls flat in the story arc of the Southlands.

5 Sauron's sword hilt working to unlock the dam attached to an Elven watchtower

Character: Sauron

Before evacuating the watchtower, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) gives Arondir Sauron's sword hilt, which he stole from Waldreg. Ahead of the battle, Arondir realizes it's indestructible, being made by dark magic, and hides it. After Ostirith crumbles, Adar and his remaining forces attack Tirharad and brutally murder villagers when Arondir refuses to give up the hilt. Theo hands it over to save Bronwyn just as the Númenóreans arrive and the battle for the Southlands commences. As Adar tries to escape with the hilt, Galadriel and Halbrand intercept him. However, no one checks to see if it's inside the wrappings. While everyone enjoys their victory, Waldreg arrives at Ostirith, activates the hilt, and pushes it into a lock that unleashes the dam that floods the orcs' tunnels. The flood reaches Mount Doom, and it erupts.

Making a decoy hilt is one of Adar's few smarter decisions in The Rings of Power. While Waldreg heads to Ostirith, Adar diverts Galadriel and Halbrand's attention by making it seem like he's trying to escape with it. However, it's a little less clear how a sword hilt made by Sauron was also designed to unlock a dam attached to an Elven watchtower. Even if the Men who were loyal to Morgoth somehow built Ostirith with the lock, and the Elves took it over, why didn't they investigate it more all these centuries? Shouldn't they have demolished it instead of leaving it there for anyone with the hilt to come and unlock it? The details surrounding Ostirith and the hilt aren't exactly thought out, leaving many confused and wondering.

4 Queen Miriel agreeing to send an army with little evidence

Character: Queen Miriel

Once Galadriel confirms the meaning of the crest on Halbrand's necklace in Númenór's Hall of Lore, she immediately devises a way to use it to her advantage. Halbrand bears the royal crest of the Southlands, where he tells her he fled because of the orcs. With the exiled heir, Galadriel realizes she can convince Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to join the cause and give her the army that Gil-galad refused her. However, the Queen is skeptical and refuses. Galadriel vows to go to the king, which lands her in jail. When she escapes and arrives at the king's tower, Míriel explains that she doesn't want to get involved because the palantíri shows that Númenór is already in jeopardy. As Galadriel departs, the petals of the White Tree begin to fall, and Míriel takes it as a sign from the Valar that Númenór should join the fight.

Míriel might not show it, but she's just as faithful as her father. She believes the Valar are always watchful, and any wrong move could cost Númenór. She thinks the first wrong move happens with Galadriel's arrival, as that is the start of the vision in the palantíri. Míriel tries to send her away, hoping to divert from chaos. However, once the tree's petals fall, Míriel thinks following Galadriel to the Southlands could be Númenór's only chance. Her willingness to obey the gods clouds her judgment. There is little evidence that Halbrand is the heir to the Southlands' throne. Only the royal crest seems to hint at it. When Galadriel makes her initial case to Míriel, she's against the idea, but the petals falling instantly changes her mind. This back and forth, along with the barely-there evidence, makes Númenór's involvement in the battle a little far-fetched and disjointed. It matters little how or why they join the fight, just what they do.

3 Celebrimbor listening to Halbrand's suggestions concerning Mithril, and not knowing about alloys

Characters: Celebrimbor, Halbrand, and Mithril

After Halbrand's grave injury lands him and Galadriel in Eregion, the city of the Elven smiths, Rings of Power switches gears. Almost too quickly after being treated, Halbrand wanders into Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) new forge and can hardly contain his glee at meeting the Elven smith. While snooping around, he asks about the gems (soon to be set into the three Elven Rings of Power) and the Mithril on the table like an eager child. Celebrimbor doesn't divulge too many details, but let's slip that the Mithril is "not enough." Halbrand suggests combining it with other ores to stretch it out, but Celebrimbor doesn't want to dilute the Mithril's unique qualities. Still, Halbrand insists that the right alloy could amplify the ore. Celebrimbor is shocked and intrigued by the "gift" of a suggestion and quickly tries it out with Halbrand's help. Eventually, they plan to make the three Elven Rings of Power.

Halbrand and Celebrimbor's immediate collaboration is suspicious. Even Galadriel stops galloping momentarily to notice that a mortal shouldn't be giving an expert smith groundbreaking ideas, and it's essentially the catalyst that reveals his true identity. However, whether Halbrand is a mortal or Sauron in disguise, it still doesn't make sense that Celebrimbor trusts him so quickly and easily. Celebrimbor doesn't seem to care where Halbrand came from or how he knows how to bend a mystical ore to his will. He gladly welcomes Halbrand when he imparts some genius knowledge because he's desperate. This highly secretive project is stumping him, the greatest of the Elven smiths, and his team. Still, how does he not know how to combine ores? Surely, the legendary Celebrimbor knows how to make an alloy. Then, Galadriel's suggestion that he is "pushing himself too hard" suddenly fixes the problem they run into trying to make the alloy. Time is of the essence in saving the Elves, but Halbrand and Celebrimbor's strange collaboration feels too rushed, making gaps the size of the Sundering Seas in the story. Ultimately, Celebrimbor's issues receive way too easy fixes. Then, it's hard to find anything believable.

2 Gil-Galad not telling Elrond his intentions with Mithril from the start

Characters: Gil-Galad and Elrond

At the beginning of Rings of Power, Gil-galad tells Elrond about a special project that Celebrimbor is undertaking and asks him to help. The master smith needs to build a powerful forge quickly, so Elrond visits Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) for collaboration. Durin is suspicious of Elrond's return and thinks he's hiding something, but the Half-Elf goes to Khazad-dûm for friendship and with the hope of working together with his friend. Once the forge is underway, Celebrimbor not so subtly hints to Elrond that Durin seems secretive. Elrond investigates, only to discover the Dwarves have found Mithril, but Durin makes him vow to secrecy. Eventually, Elrond realizes that Gil-Galad used him to find the Mithril. The High-King urges Elrond to confirm the discovery of the ore because it could save their kind from fading. Stuck in a horrible place, Elrond can't because of his oath to Durin. Conflicted, Elrond reveals all to his friend, who lets him have the piece of Mithril.

Gil-galad proves that he'll do whatever is necessary to save the Elves and the greater Middle-earth from fading. He thought the fading would stop if he sent Galadriel to Valinor, as he foresaw that she might've inadvertently kept alive the darkness she sought to defeat. When that doesn't work, he puts all his hope on The Song of the Roots of Hithaeglir, a fable that claims Mithril sprouted into the depths of Khazad-dûm, forged by the conflict of an Elven warrior and a Balrog. However, his plan to confirm the existence of the ore is overly complicated for no reason. He chooses Elrond because he knows the Half-Elf is friends with Durin. However, keeping Elrond in the dark makes little sense. It's one of Rings of Power's biggest plot holes that fans can't wrap their brains around. What harm would it have done filling him in? Maybe Elrond would've investigated the Dwarves sooner and wouldn't have made his vow of secrecy to Durin, which delayed everything. Ultimately, Gil-galad keeping Elrond in the dark about Mithril makes things overly complicated for no reason and backfires dramatically.

1 Galadriel not looking into the Southlands' lineage in the Hall of Lore

Character: Galadriel

After meeting, Galadriel notices the crest on Halbrand's necklace and assumes it's the mark of his king, despite Halbrand claiming his people don't have one. Desperate for another lead on Sauron, Galadriel questions him until he reveals he fled his home in the Southlands because of orcs and won't return. Galadriel chides him for it once she discovers that the crest is the King's sigil in the Hall of Lore. She assumes he's the heir to the throne, but he neither confirms nor denies it. He finds the necklace "on a dead man." Later, Halbrand tells her he and his people once sided with the enemy to survive. He'd done evil. If anyone discovered it, they'd cast him out, even her. Still, he goes to Middle-earth, fights for the Southlands, and accepts the throne. In Eregion, his odd collaboration with Celebrimbor makes Galadriel suspicious. She looks into the Southlands' royal lineage and finds the heir to the throne died a thousand years ago. Halbrand has played her all along; he's the enemy she's hunted for centuries.

For a while, Halbrand plays a darker Aragorn role. He continuously denies his lineage and forsakes his destiny because he doesn't want the burden. Even Galadriel believes it. She is so overcome with destroying Sauron and getting aid from Númenór that she assumes and overlooks one thing to the next concerning Halbrand. He fills a position in her plan, and she uses him to convince Míriel to join the fight for the Southlands. The centuries-old Elf doesn't see anything past that. Or maybe she doesn't want or need to. The horrible part is that she doesn't realize Sauron's been right in front of her the whole time. Worse, she could've discovered his identity sooner if she had looked into his lineage before becoming suspicious in Eregion. Why didn't she look into the Southlands' royal lineage while she was at Númenór's Hall of Lore? They had proof of the crest and its meaning. Surely, they had to have more records. Galadriel is nothing if not passionate and diligent. Why would she gloss over something so important as this when everything else she does in life is done with the utmost care and dedication? She just had to ensure Halbrand was who he claimed to be. Essentially, Galadriel puts all of her faith in a random human she meets, which backfires on her horribly. It doesn't seem like something she'd let herself get away with, which begs why this story arc was written this way.

