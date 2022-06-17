There is a ton of speculation going around for Amazon Prime Video's fast-approaching prequel series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, from the character poster analyses to the Tolkien fan theories regarding the plot for season one. With only about three months left before the series' season premiere on September 2, Prime Video has announced that they're bringing Middle Earth to Comic-Con this July, and fans will get an exclusive early look at The Rings of Power.

It's been confirmed by Prime Video today that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series will be taking over Comic-Con International in San Diego this July. Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be joined by the acclaimed ensemble cast for the upcoming series, taking the coveted Hall H stage and inviting Tolkien fans to come experience the franchise with the brand-new stars joining the ranks of Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Martin Freeman and more. The Rings of Power panel will introduce the international cast of actors that will be portraying new and legendary characters from Tolkien's Second Age for the very first time.

Headlining for the celebrated new series will be Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Always and Forever), Robert Aramayo as a young Elrond, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova Arondir, Charles Edwards as Celembrimbor, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry as the Harfoot Sadoc Burrows, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as "The Stranger," and Sara Zwangobani.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Lord of the Rings' Anime Brings Miranda Otto Back as Éowyn for 'The War of the Rohirrim'

Joining Payne & McKay are executive producers Callum Greene, Lindsey Weber, J.A. Bayona, Justin Doble, Belén Atienza, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip (Doctor Who) is co-executive producer and directs, along with J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Charlotte Brändström (The Witcher).

The multi-season drama will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 2, exclusively on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video. New episodes will air weekly. Check out Prime Video's official synopsis of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Comic-Con will run from July 21 to July 24 in San Diego. For additional information, check out their website.