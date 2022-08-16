Prime Video has confirmed the exact hour each episode of Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available while also revealing two episodes will be released on the series premiere. Set in the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, the TV show will explore the past of iconic characters and explain how Sauron rose to power before the events of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Set centuries before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will explore the rise of Middle-Earth’s greatest kingdoms of men, elves, and dwarves after a war against the Dark Lord Morgoth almost wiped all life from existence. As the title suggests, the series will discuss how and why the Rings of Power were created and how Sauron used them to launch a brutal attack on Middle-Earth. It’s no wonder we are all very excited about the series release, especially when there’s a promise of five full seasons to adapt Tolkien’s epic stories that never got to live-action.

As Prime Video now reveals, the first two episodes of The Rings of Power will be available on Thursday, September 1, at 9 p.m. ET. Since the series will be released simultaneously in multiple Prime Video markets, to avoid spoilers, some fans living in a PT zone will be able to watch the first two episodes on Thursday, September 1, at 6 p.m. PT. That’s 10 p.m. on Thursday in Brazil, 2 a.m. on Friday in the UK, and 11 a.m. on Friday in Australia.

After the premiere, new episodes of The Rings of Power will be available every Friday at 12 a.m. ET. That equals Thursday, 9 p.m. PT, Friday at 1 a.m. in Brazil, Friday at 5 a.m. in the UK, and Friday at 2 p.m. in Australia.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast also includes Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Check out our interview with cast members Walker, Boniadi, Owen, and Leon below: