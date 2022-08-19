Amazon Studios announced today that, in order for fans to get hyped up and into an atmospheric vibe for the upcoming epic series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the soundtrack for Season 1 is now available across all music streaming services. Set to premiere in just two weeks, the prequel series centers around Middle-Earth’s Second Age – meaning that the story is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The show will chronicle the rise of Sauron and the early life of some fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

The score of the series is composed by Emmy winner Bear McCreary, who’s no stranger to epic TV series: He also composed the score for Outlander, Black Sails, and Apple TV+’s Foundation. McCreary has also served as composer for some high profile series and movies such as The Walking Dead, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Much like the entire series, the soundtrack also features a callback to the previous entries on the franchise: Three-time Academy Award winner Howard Shore came back to compose the main title for the series. Shore has worked on the music from all live-action adaptations of the J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels to date, and two of his Oscar statues hail from his work on The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Image via Prime Video

In an official statement, McCreary talked about the privilege of composing for such an important piece of popular culture, and what he hopes to achieve with his score:

“J.R.R. Tolkien’s stunning novels and their film adaptations have had a profound impact on my imagination for nearly my entire life. I am honored to compose the music that will help guide audiences through the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth."

In addition, Amazon Studios announced that Amazon Music listeners and subscribers will have access to two exclusive songs from the soundtrack, titled “Find the Light” and “The Promised King.” Also, the series’ soundtrack includes performances from two members of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast — Sophia Nomvete (who plays Princess Disa) on the track “A Plea to the Rocks”, and “This Wandering Day,” sung by Megan Richards (Harfoot Poppy Proudfellow).

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to become a milestone in terms of production: Season 1 will be the most expensive season ever produced on TV, with a budget of nearly half a billion dollars. All of it will be helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who have teased a five-season arc has been planned, with events from Season 1 only paying off many years later. Director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), helms the first two episodes of the season and sets the tone for the entire series – which has already started production on Season 2.

Prime Video premieres Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power globally with two episodes on September 2. You can listen to the soundtrack on all major streaming platforms now. Check out the tracklist below: