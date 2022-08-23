Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us a new look at the much anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new trailer, a nearly three-minute plunge into the epic action of the upcoming series, comes just ahead of the series premiere on September 2, 2022.

The new trailer takes a closer look at Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, an Elven warrior who senses that a great evil is coming into Middle-earth. Fans of the original series know Galadriel as the Elven leader who helped guide Frodo and his companions on their task to destroy The One Ring. In that story, she is known as a stateswoman of some standing, a mentor, and a sage. But the new series will see Galadriel earlier in her life, when chooses to take the role of a warrior.

"My brother gave his life hunting the enemy," Galadriel says in the opening lines of the trailer. Images of her brother, screaming in the midst of a battlefield give way to an image of his body in repose, washed in light, dead after his valiant efforts on the battlefield. Galadriel stands before him, shedding a single tear, and takes his sword. "His task is now mine," she says. And from that one gesture, Galadriel taking her destiny into her hands, quite literally, the trailer unfolds, showing us just how expansive and impactful the new series will prove to be for the fate of Middle-earth.

Image via Prime Video

The new trailer also gives us a look at Elendil, played by Llyod Owen, the Númenórean sailor who will prove essential in the creation of an alliance between Elves and Men. The alliance will be vital for the future of both races.

But aside from these glances at some important new characters, the trailer also shows some sweeping landscapes and large-scale action sequences that could, quite frankly, rival Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings Trilogy. The true scope of the story will be highlighted in a limited theatrical release of the first two episodes of the series to select Cinemark theaters. As Collider previously reported, the first two episodes of the series will be released two days early to limited Cinemark theaters, giving fans an immersive introduction to Prime Video's newest, and biggest project to date.

Prime Video is certainly confident regarding the series' success, having renewed the series for a second season even before the premiere of the first episode. And judging from the new trailer, it looks like their confidence in the series is well-earned. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on the Lord of the Rings and its appendices by J.R.R. Tolkien. The series takes place thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The first two episodes of The Rings of Power will premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022. The rest of the episodes will premier each following Sunday thereafter. Information regarding theatrical screenings can be found on the Cinemark website.

You can take a look at the new trailer below.